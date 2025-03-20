Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: christopher priest, vampirella

Vampirella #1 by Priest & Ergün Gündüz Gets Orders Of Over 84,000

Vampirella #1 by Christopher Priest and Ergün Gündüz gets orders of over 84,000 from Dynamite Entertainment.

Dynamite has announced that the new Vampirella #1 relaunch with Christopher Priest and Ergün Gündüz, legacy numbering #676, has received orders for more than 84,000 copies. As Priest writes the new Joe Quesada series Marvel Knights: The World To Come, Dynamite would like to remind you that Priest has been writing Vampirella for six years, counting down to Vampirella #700.

VAMPIRELLA (2025) #1

DYNAMITE

JAN250107

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The team of Christopher Priest and Ergun Gunduz returns as "The Long Night" begins! Vampirella's infant son, stolen by her evil twin Draculina, has finally been returned to her. But Vampi does not know the baby, has not bonded with him and, lost and alone, begins spiraling into postpartum depression. A mysterious figure named Cicero arrives, claiming to be Vampirella's infant son somehow transported 40+ years back from a dark future wherein Vampirella, consumed by bitterness, has become The Witch of Ashthorne, a ruthless matriarch responsible for a nuclear holocaust. Having finally rescued her baby from Draculina, Cicero begs Vampirella, for his sake and the sake of the world, to give the infant back.In Shops: Mar 26, 2025 SRP: $4.99

And now the new Vampirella #1 is published on the 26th of March, with an initial print run of over 84,000 copies.

"This impressive number includes all orders from fans and retailers through Diamond Comics Distributor, specialty retailers, and creator exclusive variant covers. Achieving this number would not have been possible without the interest and support from all of Dynamite's incredible fans and partners, as well as of course the all-star creative team. Fans who have never once tried out the daring tales of the Daughter of Drakulon, or those looking to jump back in, can pick up this first issue to dive into her latest epic. "Writer Christopher Priest has been chronicling the flagship tales of comicdom's longest running vampire heroine now since Free Comic Book Day in 2019. The legendary creator is known for his work on series like Black Panther, Spider-Man, Justice League, Superman, Captain America, Deadpool, and countless others, as well as tenures editing top titles. For this latest series and story arc "The Long Night," he's once again reunited with the stylistically unique Turkish master Ergün Gündüz. Alongside Priest's longtime lettering collaborator Willie Schubert and editor Matt Idelson, the creative team has crafted an intricate tale of motherhood, cyberpunk futures, and more. "This new issue also features dual numbering, representing both issue #1 in the new series and issue #676 of Dynamite's collective Vampirella legacy count as the character and publisher continues to march toward the milestone 700th issue for the icon."

