Vampirella: Armageddon Crosses Over With Mark Spears' Monsters

Vampirella: Armageddon crosses over with Mark Spears' Monsters by Tom Sniegoski and Kewbar Baal in July 2025

Mark Spears creates a connecting cover for Vampirella Armageddon and his own Monsters series.

Francesco Mattina, Lesley Li, and Joseph Linsner join the cover lineup alongside Rachel Hollon.

Adventures in Sepulcher City see Vampirella solve mysteries with a werewolf partner.

We noted that Dynamite had lent Vampirella to use over in Mark Spears' Monsters #6 from Keenspot in July. Well, it looks like it was a mutual backscratching favour. As Mark Spears has created a cover for Dynamite Entertainment's Vampirella Armageddon #1, launching in July, written by Tom Sniegoski, the longest running Vampirella writer since 1994, and drawn by Kewbar Baal, previewed below. The series will also reintroduce some characters from the 1990s era of the character as well. The Mark Spears cover to Vampirella Armageddon #1 will also be a connecting cover to Mark Spears Monsters #7, probably out in August. Also on covers are Francesco Mattina, Lesley "Leirix" Li, and Joseph Michael Linsner as well as prolific Vampirella cosplay cover model, Rachel Hollon.

Vampirella Armageddon #1

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Kewbar Baal

In a post-apocalyptic world stands Sepulcher City, a haven for humanity's survivors, as well as for beings of the supernatural. As in any great metropolis the threat of evil looms, but in Sepulcher there is a difference. Vampirella calls this city her home and will do whatever it takes to protect its residents from the encroaching darkness. As a new age private investigator set up in the Menagerie, an area of the city designated for the more monstrous inhabitants, Vampirella and her newfound werewolf partner Dagwood think they are prepared for anything that might come their way. They're wrong! When busloads of immigrants coming to walled city to make Sepulcher their home go missing, the raven-haired anti-heroine will have to find out how it connects to a decision from her past, and how it's all linked to a turbulent war being waged in the depths of Hell.

Tom Sniegoski says, "It's like slipping into a nice warm sweater. Out of all the characters I've written, I seem to find her the most comfortable to write. I just get her — her, and the world in which she lives. It's always a blast sitting down to come up with her next adventures."

