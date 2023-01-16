Vampi Strikes A Pose in Warren Magazines' Vampirella #97, at Auction Vampirella strikes another iconic pose, and at Heritage Auctions today you can get not one, not two, but three CGC copies.

Vampirella is one of the most iconic comic characters there is and has no shortage of famous covers and poses. We have discussed some of those in the past, but today we have another issue, #97 of her magazine from Warren in 1981. This is yet another classic one that has been used to promote the character. That moon pose has been on shirts, posters, you name it. Today, Heritage Auctions is taking bids for a lot of not one, not two, but three CGC copies of said magazine. The grades are 9.0, 9.2, and 9.4, which are tough for this magazine with a mostly black background. Check out all three below.

Get One Vampirella, Give Out The Others

"Vampirella #97 CGC-Certified Group of 3 (Warren, 1981). Three CGC-Certified copies of Vampirella #97 which features an Enrich Torres cover, Jose Gonzales frontispiece, and art from Gonzalo Mayo, Rafael Auraleon, and Jose Ortiz. One copy is NM 9.4, one copy is NM- 9.2, and one copy is VF/NM 9.0. Approximate Overstreet value for group = $137. Stories in this issue include: "Vampirella: Army of the Undead"; "Cassandra St. Knight: Many Faces of God"; "Pantha: A Night Full of Zombies" part three; "Hershey's Rock"; and "Wormbrand." Written by Rich Margopoulos, Kevin Duane, and Bruce Jones. Art by Gonzalo Mayo, Rafael Auraleon, Jose Ortiz, and Felix Santos. Cover art by Enrich Torres. Cover price $2.00."

For $88, this is a no-brainer buy. Most Vampirella is going to be anyway; every collection needs some. That is what this auction is currently sitting at, and you can get more info and place a bid right here. But this is not the only auction today; there are many more taking bids as well, for all budgets. There is even more horror and Vampirella goodness to gawk at. Go ahead and click around everything when you go to bid on this lot.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.