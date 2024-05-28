Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: august 2024, SHP, Solicits, Woodstake

Vampires At Woodstock in Woodstake #0 in SHP August 2024 Solicits

New to Diamond, SHP launches in August with The Killing Machine by Darin S Cape & Michael Fortin, and Woodstake by Cape & Felipe Kroll

The Killing Machine #1 is an epic military sci-fi adventure illustrated by Michael Fortin.

Woodstake #0 celebrates Woodstock's 55th anniversary with a horror/comedy vampire tale. Felipe Kroll brings to life the mix of 60s counterculture and vampire mythology in Woodstake.

New publisher to Diamond Comic Distributors, SHP, launched in August 2024 with two titles in their solicits and solicitations, both written by Darin S. Cape. The Killing Machine #1, an intelligent military science fiction epic drawn by Michael Fortin, as well as Woodstake #0 drawn by Felipe Kroll, a vampire story timed to release on the 55th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival,

KILLING MACHINE #1 (OF 5) (MR)

SHP COMICS

JUN242002

(W) Darin S. Cape (A / CA) Michael Fortin

Embark on a cosmic odyssey with The Killing Machine, an intelligent military science fiction epic! What if the origin of life on Earth ignited an interstellar conflict with an alien race? More than just a science fiction epic, The Killing Machine is a gripping exploration of the nature of life, the moral consequences of war, and the dark side of human nature. Plunge into the abyss where deep beneath the waves, a team of intrepid scientists uncovers the "Hand of God," an enigmatic artifact pulsating with the very essence of existence. Meanwhile, in the vast, silent void of space, battle-hardened Lieutenant Coni confronts an alien craft of unimaginable power. Brace yourself for a journey of discovery, conflict, and cosmic mystery!

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

WOODSTAKE #0 (OF 7) (MR)

SHP COMICS

JUN242003

(W) Darin S. Cape (A / CA) Felipe Kroll

Timed to release on the 55th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival, sink your teeth into Woodstake a brilliant horror/comedy about three days of peace, music, and blood. In the summer of 1969, an old and deadly vampire awakens as hippies unknowingly gather for the historic Woodstock Festival. Amidst the backdrop of peace signs and protest anthems, festival-goers are hunted in a chilling-but-hilarious adventure filled with music, mayhem, and vampires tripping hard on drug-infused hippie blood. Woodstake is a must-have series, masterfully blending 1960s counterculture, psychedelic imagery, vampire mythology, and biting humor into something truly special. Prepare for a wild ride of laughs and frights in Woodstake!

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

