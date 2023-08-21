Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: Beyond Real, lore, Something Crawled Out, Unnatural Order, vault comics

Vault Comics November 2023 Solicits – Unnatural Order Previewed

No launches from Vault Comics for November, but we do get a preview of Unnatural Order #4, alongside Lore, Something Crawled Out and Beyond Real.

UNNATURAL ORDER #4

(W) YOST (A) RODRIGUES (C) KELLY (L) ANDWORLD

40 PGS FULL COLOR $4.99

Unnatural Order's first arc races to its conclusion as three factions face off to change the world… whether to destroy it, save it, or transform it forever. Navy seal John Murphy is determined to kill Iodoc the druid, he just has to get past a dragon, a vampire, and the grey queen first. But beyond the sun gate, Murphy's allies are truly different people…and one of them is about to betray all of humanity.

BEYOND REAL #2

(W) KAPLAN (A) FEJZULA (L) OTSMANE-ELAHAOU

32 PGS FULL COLOR $4.99

An artist's craft. June lands in a strange geometric layer of life's simulation, where dark creatures hunt corrupted souls who dare to pass over the boundary. With the help of a crew of cynical human survivors, june must come to terms with her new powers and escape this limbo before being formatted out of existence.

LONE #3

(W/A) HEWITT (L) ANDWORLD

48 PGS FULL COLOR $4.99

The worst thing is happening. The people of Alma's town are vanishing right in front of her eyes. It started with the lake disappearing, then it came for their memories, and now, even the people alma cares about are not safe. As her best friend Kel slips out of her grasp, the whole world starts to unravel, leaving alma to confront her deepest fear alone.

SOMETHING CRAWLED OUT #2

(W) SON M. (A) MADCURSED (C) ASTONE (L) CAMPBELL

48 PGS FULL COLOR $4.99

Hell is a place on earth. Eddie and Rainer start their hunt for the missing Charlotte, which leads them to an unforgiving city of shady clubs and scummy talent agencies. Unveiling one horror after the next, Eddie realizes that if she doesn't find her sister alive soon, she'll find her dead later. That means she needs answers…By any means necessary.

