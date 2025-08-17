Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: Compact, money shot

Vault Launches Own Compact Line, Vantage, In December 2025 Solicits

Vault launches its own Compact graphic nopvel line, Vantage, in its December 2025 full solicits and solicitations

Vantage is the new name for Vault's copycat line of DC Compact Comics, with volume shipping in December for Money Shot, These Savage Shores and Witchblood, all of which will fit within DC's Compact Comics standees in stores. The Lunar catalogue has Vault call them Vantage, but the individual calls it Compact Comics. And there is a second phase coming in 2026.

MONEY SHOT TP BOOK 01 (COMPACT EDITION) (MR)

(W) Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie (A) Kurt Michael Russell, Rebekah Isaacs (CA) Rebekah Isaacs

Small enough to fit into your pocket dimension! Money Shot: Compact Book 1 collects issues #1-#10 (Vol.1 and Vol.2) of the bestselling and raunchy series, now in a discreet size that's sure to slip through intergalactic baggage scanners without tripping any alarms. In the near future, space travel is ludicrously expensive and largely ignored. Enter Christine Ocampo, inventor of the Star Shot teleportation device with a big idea: She'll travel to new worlds, engage—intimately—with local aliens, and film her exploits for a jaded earth populace trying to find something new on the internet. Now, Chris and the XXX-plorers, her merry band of scientist-cum-pornstars, explore the universe, each other, and the complexities of sex in MONEY SHOT! A story about scientists having sex with aliens for the glory of mankind. Retail: $14.99 12/3/2025

THESE SAVAGE SHORES TP (COMPACT EDITION)

(W) Ram V (A/CA) Sumit Kumar

These Savage Shores: Compact collects the entire series from Eisner award-winning creators Ram V and Sumit Kumar, named "One of the 5 Best-Written Horror Comics of All Time" (CBR). Two centuries after the first European ship sailed to the Malabar Coast and made landfall at Calicut, The East India Company seeks to secure its future along the lucrative Silk Route, in the year 1766. An old evil now sails aboard a company ship, hoping to make a home in this new found land. But he will soon find that the ground along the Indus is an ancient one with daemons and legends far older than himself. Along These Savage Shores, where the days are scorched and the nights are full of teeth. Retail: $14.99 In-Store Date: 12/3/2025

WITCHBLOOD TP THE HOUNDS OF LOVE (COMPACT EDITION)

(W) Matthew Erman (A/CA) Lisa Sterle

Widely regarded as one of the best comic books of the decade—garnering glowing reviews from Publisher's Weekly, AV Club, Thrillist, Geek Network, and more—Witchblood: Compact, Book 1 collects issues #1-#10 of the bestselling series. A modern, Wild West road trip about a witch named Yonna cruising the Southwest as a band of bloodthirsty biker vampires, The Hounds of Love, hunt her scattered coven for the source of all magic: witch blood. Retail: $14.99 12/3/2025

