Venom Gets Scarce with Venom: Lethal Protector #1 Black Up for Auction

Debuting from Marvel in late 1992, Venom: Lethal Protector #1 was the beginning of Venom as a solo character in his own title after a wildly successful introduction in Amazing Spider-Man. It was the 3rd biggest comic book launch of 1992 among some incredibly stiff competition that year (Superman #75, the Death of Superman, was the top book of the year, while the launch of WildC.A.T.S came in 2nd). Like many Marvel and DC Comics special event books of the era, Venom: Lethal Protector #1 utilized a "cover enhancement" — in this case, a cover with a red foil background. And while there are a lot of the regular edition of this comic, there were only a very few of this printing error variant (copies where the red foil didn't stick to the cover) that made it out of the printing plant and into the hands of comic book retailers.

I first heard about this black cover variant when the comic shop I worked in at the time received one in its normal Diamond shipment on the week of release. The next week, the store's Diamond delivery driver told us that he'd heard from retailers that the few copies of this printing error variant that were out there had become a hot item. I was a contributor to Wizard: The Guide to Comics at the time and wrote up the situation surrounding Venom: Lethal Protector #1 black printing error variant for the magazine. By that summer, I'd heard of a copy selling for $500 at Chicago Comicon.

