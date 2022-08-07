Venom: Lethal Protector #5 Preview: ¡Viva la Revolución!

Venom teams up with revolutionaries fighting against Justin Hammer in this preview of Venom: Lethal Protector #5. Check out the preview below.

Venom: Lethal Protector #5

by David Michelinie & Ivan Fiorelli, cover by Paulo Siqueira

Eddie Brock has been pushed to his limit. The love of his life has found happiness with another, and he's fought super villain after super villain across New York City as every super-powered criminal in town attempts to take the sinister symbiote's head. Now VENOM faces down a gauntlet of foes – including TASKMASTER – intent on putting down the wicked web-slinger for good. But Venom has ONE chance to win, but it will take everything he and the symbiote have just to survive!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 10, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620097900511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620097900541 – VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR 5 MEYERS VARIANT – $3.99 US

