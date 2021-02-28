Venom Lethal Protector #1 Rare Gold CGC 9.8 On Auction At Heritage

Venom collectors: how many of you actually knew this was a thing? I run a comic shop, and I have only ever seen one of these in 9 years on the job, and it certainly was not a CGC 9.8. Today, up for auction over at Heritage is a 9.8 copy of Lethal Protector #1, which is pretty common until you realize it's the gold foil variant. You see, when this book came out, retailers were rewarded for ordering the book by getting the chance to get this gold variant. 11,000 copies were printed, which in the '90s was nothing, and now Venom fans have their whit whale. Seriously, this is a TOUGH book to get. Sitting at $799 with only a few hours to go, that price tells you all you need to know about this one. Check out maybe the rarest Venom issue there is below.

A Must-Have For Venom Collectors, In A Rare Grade

"Venom: Lethal Protector #1 Gold Variant (Marvel, 1993) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. The limited gold Holo-grafx cover variant. Only 11,000 copies were produced and sold exclusively to direct retailers in very limited numbers based on the number of regular copies the retailer had purchased. Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $250. CGC census 2/21: 344 in 9.8, none higher."

Man, I wish that I was able to get this. Between King in Black and the Cates/Stegman run on his book and the sequel film hitting this year, this is the time to grab Venom stuff. Maybe not the lower tier issues, but key stuff like this or Amazing #300 or #316. These books are never going back down, so grabbing before the frenzy later this year is a safe call. Go here to bid on this extremely difficult-to-find Venom comic, and while you are there, check out what else is on auction and taking bids the rest of the day.