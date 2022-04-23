Venom To Be A Magical Being In The Marvel Universe? FCBD Spoilers

So the big news about the Spider-Man/Venom Free Comic Book Day comic is Dark Web. First mentioned by Bleeding Cool back in February, it went official with Marvel teasers yesterday after Bleeding Cool reports that the Spider-Man/Venom Free Comic Book Day for the 7th of May seems to show Marvel is setting up some kind of Inferno Clone Saga, with Ben Reilly in his Chaos identity and Madelyne Pryor as the Goblin Queen involved in some demonic possession of New York. Clones together with Infernal plans. But what of the Venom strip in the same Free Comic Book Day issue??

Well, consider this a tease of a tease. And it looks like a reappraisal of what Eddie Brock and Venom are, in the wider scale of things.

Eddie Brock The Magician – how literally you want to take that will be up to you of course. But brather than the Doctor Strange approach, this appears a more philosophical state of being.

The Qlippoth? Someone's been playing Pathfinder. Unless it's the husks, shells or "peels" of people, as the representation of evil or impure spiritual forces in Jewish mysticism, depending on your spelling. Which might describe a symbiote rather well? But if all this mysticism is making you wonder what on earth is going on with Venom these days…

Classic Venom is back, with a special gift for Dylan Brock.

We have a pointy head symbiote evryone! A pointy head symbiote! And all coming for Free Comic Book Day on the 7th of May, 2022. Catch up with any and all of our FCBD spoilers with this handy tag.

