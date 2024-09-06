Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: venom

Venom War: Carnage #2 Preview: Carnage Goes Special K Krazy

In Venom War: Carnage #2, Carnage finds a new host and breaks into the K-project, but things go awry. Will an unlikely alliance with Meridius save the day?

Carnage takes on a new host and breaks into the K-project to discover the horrible applications of the symbiote-killing K-chemical. But when everything goes sideways, he's saved by an unlikely ally – Meridius.

Venom War: Carnage #2

by Torunn Gronbekk & Pere Perez, cover by Ken Lashley

Carnage takes on a new host and breaks into the K-project to discover the horrible applications of the symbiote-killing K-chemical. But when everything goes sideways, he's saved by an unlikely ally – Meridius.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.21"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 11, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960621019000211

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621019000221 – VENOM WAR: CARNAGE #2 JOEY VAZQUEZ VARIANT [VW] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

