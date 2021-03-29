Victor LaValle To Write For Marvel's X-Men Comic Books

Over at AIPT's Marvel PR friendly X-Men Monday roundtable, they had a new face around the virtual space.

Victor LaValle: I haven't officially begun writing for the X-Men line yet, but I have already found myself incredibly geeked that I will get to take a classic, and beloved, villain who has been on the island all along and get to finally start telling his Krakoa story.

Victor LaValle is the author of the short story collection Slapboxing with Jesus, four novels, The Ecstatic, Big Machine, The Devil in Silver, and The Changeling and two novellas, Lucretia and the Kroons and The Ballad of Black Tom. He is also the creator and writer of a comic book Victor LaValle's Destroyer, published in 2017 by Boom Studios and drawn and coloured by Dietrich O. Smith and Joana Lafuente. A few years earlier he wrote for Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Bestiary #1, also from Boom Studios. He also teaches at Columbia University.

Victor LaValle has been the recipient of numerous awards including the World Fantasy Award, British World Fantasy Award, Bram Stoker Award, Whiting Writers' Award, a Guggenheim Fellowship, Shirley Jackson Award, American Book Award, and the key to Southeast Queens.

Ths current X-Men-related comic books from Marvel are set on the mutant island of Krakoa which has split itself off from the rest of the world, making a home for mutants, and generating an isolationist response yo anti-mutant sentiment rather than the previous mutant messages of brotherhood, love and coming together, of Professor X. The books are showrun by lead X-Men writer, Jonathan Hickman. The books are currently running up to the summer event, The Hellfire Gala in June and it is likely that LaValle will come onto the X-books in one form or another from July.