Victoria Grace Elliott Sells Yummy Graphic Novel Sequel to RHG

Victoria Grace Elliott has sold her new nonfiction middle-grade graphic novel Yummy: A History of Tasty Experiments to Whitney Leopard at Random House Graphic. A sequel to her upcoming debut graphic novel Yummy History: a Story of Desserts, it will be published in 2023.

Focused on the surprising history of foods we know and love, Yummy: A History of Tasty Experiments has food sprite Peri explore both sweet and savory origins of everything from soda to pizza to pickles. Victoria Grace Elliott posted on social media

oh yay!!!!! i can finally talk about YUMMY: A HISTORY OF TASTY EXPERIMENTS!!!!!! in this book, peri, fee, fada and a special new sprite explore the history of foods like pickles, cheese, soda, and more!! ehehe he's a sneak peek at some of peri's outfits for yummy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i make these so i can remember all the details and colors while i'm working (bc my thumbs are not that detailed)"

i am so, so excited for this second book in the series. while researching the first i kept coming across tidbits that made me wanna research more into gelatin, or packaged/processed foods, or pickles. it's been a lot of fun doing research for these!!! one big question that was on my mind before researched was…why is the american food industry so focused on processed foods? how did we get soooo far away from making food ourselves that stuff like making cheese and pickles seems completely baffling? so i put a lot of effort into a big chapter about "easy food" and specifically the processed food industry in america over the past 100+ years. this book features some REALLY REALLY old foods (like pickles!) and some REALLY REALLY young ones (like spam and mac n cheese), too!

Her agent, Steven Salpeter at Curtis Brown represented Victoria Grace Elliott for world rights. Random House Graphic (RHG) is a new imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for kids and teens of every age and interest, fiction and nonfiction, and launched its first list in Spring 2020. Gina Gagliano is the Publishing Director of Random House Graphic.