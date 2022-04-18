Victoria Setian, From Gaming To Graphic Novels, With The Dark Room

Former Creative Executive at DC Comics, and Producer at Warner Bros, Victoria Setian – or Tory Setian – has recently been Principal Producer at Avalanche Studios. She is best known for working on games such as Mortal Kombat X, the Batman: Arkham franchise, Just Cause 4, and the upcoming Contraband. She has now negotiated a deal as a debut writer for The Dark Room, an upcoming YA horror graphic novel series drawn by Savanna Ganucheau of Bloom fame. The Dark Room is about a young photographer named Mina whose interest in a mysterious shipwreck brings her into the dark orbit of Raf, the brooding new kid who has everyone swooning over him—but Mina soon realizes that Raf may have a sinister secret.

Emily Daluga at Abrams/Amulet will publish The Dark Room in the autumn of 2024. And Victoria Setian and Savanna Ganucheau's agent Charlie Olsen at InkWell Management negotiated the two-book deal for world English rights.

