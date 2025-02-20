Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Rose Leslie, Suranne Jones, Vigil

Vigil: BBC Renews Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie Cop Series for Season 3

Vigil is getting a Season 3, with Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie back as cops/life partners investigating another murder in the Armed Forces.

Article Summary Vigil returns for Season 3 with Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie as DCI Silva and DI Longacre.

This season's case takes Amy and Kirsten to a remote Arctic research station for a high-stakes mission.

Vigil is a hit BBC drama, known for its blend of murder mystery, action, and political thriller.

Vigil Season 3 stems from World Productions and writer Tom Edge.

The BBC has announced the return of hit drama Vigil with a brand new mystery. Made by World Productions (Until I Kill You, Showtrial, Line of Duty), part of ITV Studios, for BBC iPlayer and BBC One, the third series is due to start filming in Scotland later this year. Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie return as DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre (no longer pregnant). Their new case takes them to a remote Arctic research station, where a member of a covert British special forces mission has been shot dead. Amy and Kirsten will need to catch the killer and diffuse a potential international confrontation driven by a land grab for energy and resources in the changing polar climate, with both their careers and relationships on the line.

Vigil premiered in 2021 when Silva was enlisted to solve a murder on a navy submarine in Scottish waters. It is one of the UK's most successful dramas this decade. It was nominated for Best Drama Series at the 2022 BAFTA Television Awards and went on to win the International Emmy for Best Drama Series. Series two, which aired in 2023 and focused on a deadly drone attack, launched to nearly nine million viewers and was in the BBC's top three most-watched dramas of the year.

Jones shared, "I can't wait to return to 'Vigil' series three, see our brilliant team in Scotland and work with Rose again. I'm sure it will be a thrill of a ride." Leslie added, "I can't wait to get stuck into another season of 'Vigil,' to work with the wonderful Suranne Jones again and our brilliant crew. And this time, Kirsten will get to pack her bags and join Amy on what's set to be Vigil's most high-stakes mission yet!"

Writer Tom Edge said, "I'm delighted that Suranne and Rose are returning for a new adventure. In our third season, we travel to the frozen north, where the world's great powers are competing to secure advantages as the ice melts. With a brilliant cast and crew assembling to make the show, we hope to deliver an epic investigation that shines a light on issues that will shape the world we all live in."

Jake Lushington, executive producer for World Productions, noted, "World have been thrilled by the way such huge audiences have embraced 'Vigil's'unique combination of murder mystery, action-adventure, and political thriller. And, of course, the magnetic chemistry that Suranne and Rose bring to DCI Silva and DI Longacre. We can't wait to bring you the next installment set in the most extreme location we have visited."

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, shared, "After the barnstorming success of 'Vigil' series one and two, it's our pleasure to announce the return of Silva and Longacre for what promises to be their most adrenaline-fuelled mission yet. Tom Edge and the World Productions team have excelled themselves with a brand new mystery and setting which will give 'Vigil's' millions of fans even more of the brilliant, blockbuster drama they've come to expect and love from this very special show."

The six-episode third season of Vigil, written and created by Tom Edge, will be produced by World Productions in association with ITV Studios for the BBC. Marcus Wilson will produce it, and George Aza-Selinger will be an associate producer. Lushington for World Productions, Gaynor Holmes for the BBC, and Edge will be executive producers.

Vigil is streaming on Peacock in the US.

