Vinland Saga Goes Deluxe in Kodansha/Vertical April 2023 Solicits Here are the Kodansha and Vertical February 2023 solicits and solicitations mostly for May, but a few other months as well, beginning with Vinland Saga.

Kodansha is the biggest print manga publisher in the world, who republish their manga as part of Penguin Random House in the USA for the English-speaking market, including the Vertical imprint. Here are the Kodansha and Vertical February 2023 solicits and solicitations for April but actually out in July. But it seems that their Free Comic Book Day Gold title which was meant to include an adaptation of Netflix's Miraculous has been cancelled. So let's instead, begin with a whole lot of Vinland Saga by Makoto Yukimura, now in Deluxe format.

VINLAND SAGA DLX HC VOL 01 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232101

(W) Makoto Yukimura (A) Makoto Yukimura

The epic action manga for fans of Game of Thrones, a story of war, royal intrigue, suspense, and revenge set against the backdrop of the Viking invasions of England, now in a larger, deluxe format! At the turn of the 11th century, the Norse Sea is in the grip of Viking terror. The clever Askeladd leads his small band of mercenaries into London with the aid of the ruthless young Thorfinn, son of a warrior in the dreaded Jomsvikings. But this is an alliance of convenience: Thorfinn has sworn to kill Askeladd one day to avenge his father's death. When a race begins to capture the prince and secure the rights to the throne, personal grudges will clash with the fate of a kingdom in the balance, and blood will be spilled!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 49.99

AM I ACTUALLY THE STRONGEST GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232075

(W) Ai Takahashi, Sai Sumimori

To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a "cheat" power is one thing. But to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless? That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart-Hart to his new friends-must find his way through a dangerous world… but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 12.99

AS A REINCARNATED ARISTOCRAT USE APPRAISAL SKILL GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232076

(W) Natsumi Inoue (A / CA) jimmy

A salaryman suffers a heart attack and is reborn in another world as Ars Louvent, the child of an aristocratic house. Though lacking in physical strength, Ars has a unique "appraisal" skill that lets him see other people's stats and latent abilities. He puts this skill to the test by discovering a downtrodden young man with fearsome blade skills and a street urchin with a knack for magic. Has Ars found the diamonds in the rough that will help him secure his family's fortunes?

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 10.99

ATTACK ON TITAN OMNIBUS TP VOL 12 VOL 33 – 34 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232077

(W) Isayama Hajime (A / CA) Isayama Hajime

It's never been easier to attack Attack on Titan than with these new, giant-sized 3-in-1 omnibus editions! If you've been waiting for the final anime season to check out the do-or-die shonen adventure that defined a decade, now's your chance. These new books tuck almost 600 pages of manga behind a specially-embossed cover, all in a larger size than the regular version. Collects volumes 33 and 34.

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 17.99

A CONDITION OF LOVE GN VOL 04 (OCT228179)

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232078

(W) Megumi Morino (A) Megumi Morino

Hotaru is a 16-year-old high school first year who has always been ambivalent about love, preferring instead to have a lively life with her family and friends. So when she sees her schoolmate, Hananoi-kun, sitting in the snow after a messy, public breakup, she thinks nothing of offering to share her umbrella. But when he asks her out in the middle of her classroom the next day, she can't help but feel that her life is about to change in a big way!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 10.99

FAIRY TAIL 100 YEARS QUEST GN VOL 13

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232079

(W) Hiro Mashima (A / CA) Atsuo Ueda

A wizard's job is never done! Get fired up for the official sequel to Fairy Tail, with story and layouts by original creator Hiro Mashima himself.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 10.99

FIRE FORCE OMNIBUS GN VOL 05 VOL 13-15

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232080

(W) Atsushi Ohkubo (A / CA) Atsushi Ohkubo

In the year 198 of the Age of the Sun, Tokyo is a crowded cosmopolis. But the world's most populous city is threatened by devils that cause people to burst into flame at random! The only ones who can stop it are the Pyrofighters, a team of specialized firefighters. The young Shinra, blessed with the ability to ignite his feet and travel at the speed of a rocket, wants nothing more than to be a hero, and knows that this is the place for him! But he's not the best at following orders! Includes Volumes 13-15 of the Fire Force manga.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 19.99

GLEIPNIR GN VOL 13 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232081

(W) Sun Takeda (A / CA) Sun Takeda

Shuichi Kagaya an ordinary high school kid in a boring little town. But when a beautiful classmate is caught in a warehouse fire, he discovers a mysterious power: He can transform into a furry dog with an oversized revolver and a zipper down his back. He saves the girl's life, sharing his secret with her. But she's searching for the sister who killed her family, and she doesn't care how degrading it gets: She will use Shuichi to accomplish her mission.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 12.99

GREAT CLERIC GN VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232082

(W) Hiiro Akikaze (A) sime

After being reincarnated, Luciel sets off on his quest with three silver coins in his pocket, and a desperate need to make more. His first stop is the town of Merratoni, where he's no sooner in the gate than he's bowled over by rowdy adventurers. However, he's rescued by the mysterious and beautiful Lumina, who takes him to the Healer's Guild to get registered. But before he can start making money… he's going to have to learn to heal, first! And training in this world doesn't come cheap or easy. All Luciel knows is, he's got a tough road (and a lot of long days) ahead!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 12.99

HERO LIFE OF SELF PROCLAIMED MEDIOCRE DEMON GN VOL 09 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232083

(W) Shiroichi Amaui (A) Konekoneko

Chrono Alcon, a young demon, traveled from his sleepy village to study at a prestigious magic school connected to the Demon King's Castle itself. In this world, "demons" take many shapes: wolfmen, hellhounds, vampires, even dragons! Chrono himself is a "jinn," but he looks like an unassuming young boy, and his classmates dismiss him as a pushover… until his groundbreaking performance in his first test attracts the attention of not only his (gorgeous) classmates, but the Demon King herself!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 12.99

HERO LIFE OF SELF PROCLAIMED MEDIOCRE DEMON GN VOL 11

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232084

(W) Shiroichi Amaui (A) Konekoneko

Chrono Alcon, a young demon, traveled from his sleepy village to study at a prestigious magic school connected to the Demon King's Castle itself. In this world, "demons" take many shapes: wolfmen, hellhounds, vampires, even dragons! Chrono himself is a "jinn," but he looks like an unassuming young boy, and his classmates dismiss him as a pushover… until his groundbreaking performance in his first test attracts the attention of not only his (gorgeous) classmates, but the Demon King herself!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

SRP: 12.99

HEROIC LEGEND OF ARSLAN GN VOL 18

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232085

(W) Yoshiki Tanaka (A / CA) Hiromu Arakawa

Arslan is the teenaged prince of the ancient kingdom of Pars who doesn't seem to have what it takes to be a great ruler like his father, Andragoras III. A fateful encounter with a slave from the neighboring country of Lusitania leads Arslan to question the world outside of the royal capital's walls but before he can indulge his curiosity, war breaks out. Arslan is rushed off to his first war, only to see his kingdom crumble in front of his eyes. This series of events leads the young Arslan on a journey to reclaim his lost kingdom.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 10.99

HITORIJIME MY HERO GN VOL 14 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232086

(W) Memeko Arii (A / CA) Memeko Arii

Masahiro Setagawa doesn't believe in heroes, but wishes he could: He's found himself in a gang of small-time street bullies who use him to run errands. But when high school teacher (and scourge of the streets) Kousuke Ohshiba comes to his rescue, he finds he may need to start believing after all… and as their relationship deepens, he realizes a hero might be just what he was looking for this whole time.

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 12.99

I CROSSED DRESSED FOR IRL MEETUP GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232087

(W) Kurano

"Cocoa" has made three best friends in her monthly meetup group, the and girls get together every month to quell their sweet tooths by meeting up at the cutest and trendiest new dessert cafés. Cocoa is in it for the sweets! She's also harboring a few secrets: Not only does Cocoa have a crush on another one of the girls in the group, Opera, but she's actually a guy named Satoshi who's been cross-dressing in order to attend the all-girl group! During one meetup, things come to a head when Opera discovers that Cocoa is cross-dressing-and to Cocoa's surprise, Opera confesses that he is too! But Cocoa realizes that his attraction to Opera is more than clothing-deep, and as the two grow closer, they'll learn more about each other-and their own selves-than they could have ever imagined.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: 16.99

IM STANDING ON MILLION LIVES GN VOL 15 (RES) (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232088

(W) Naoki Yamakawa (A / CA) Akinari Nao

Yusuke Yotsuya doesn't care about getting into high school-he just wants to get back home to his game and away from other people. But when he suddenly finds himself in a real-life fantasy game alongside his two gorgeous classmates, he discovers a new world of possibility and excitement. Despite a rough start, Yusuke and his friend fight to level up and clear the challenges set before them by a mysterious figure from the future, but before long, they find that they're not just battling for their own lives, but for the lives of millions…

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 10.99

IN CLEAR MOONLIT DUSK GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232089

(W) Mika Yamamori (A / CA) Mika Yamamori

Yoi Takiguchi's long legs, deep voice, and handsome face are the perfect recipe for an attractive guy-until people realize she is, in fact, a girl. Dubbed a "prince" by her peers since childhood, Yoi has all but given up on being seen as anything else. That is, until she bumps into Ichimura-sempai, the school's other prince (who's a he) and gets a taste of what it feels like to be seen for her true self. The story of the two high school princes starts here!

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 12.99

LOVESICK ELLIE GN VOL 11

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232090

(W) Fujimomo (A) Fujimomo

At her high school, she's Eriko Ichimura, the girl so boring no one remembers she exists. But online, she's "Lovesick Ellie," a brash and lusty alternate persona with quite a viral following! Ellie's favorite pastime? Spying on her handsome and perfect classmate Ohmi and spinning wild fantasies in the form of very thirsty tweets. But one day, quite by accident, Eriko learns that Ohmi isn't as perfect as she thought… and he discovers her secret to boot! What's ahead for this two-faced boy and pervy girl?

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 10.99

ORIENT GN VOL 16

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232091

(W) Shinobu Ohtaka (A / CA) Shinobu Ohtaka

The new shonen action manga from the creator of Magi is here! Musashi is a teenager living under demon rule. As children, he and his best friend made a promise: to become the greatest warriors in the world and overthrow the demons. But life intervenes, and five years later, he finds himself about to become a miner. Yet can Musashi truly be satisfied with a "normal" life?

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 10.99

PEACH BOY RIVERSIDE GN VOL 12

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232092

(W) Coolkyoushinja (A / CA) Coolkyoushinja

Saltherine, princess of the Kingdom of Aldarake, dreams of traveling the world… a dangerous dream in a land where monsters roam the countryside! A chance meeting with a wanderer gives her hope that she might still find excitement in her life. But then she discovers the wanderer's true identity: Momotaro the Peach Boy, demon-slayer of legend! Though terrified by his bloody profession, Sally feels driven to follow Momotaro and learn more. But is this curiosity, or a magical connection that goes deeper than either of them realize?

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 12.99

PHANTOM OF IDOL GN VOL 06

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232093

(W) Hijiki Isoflavone (A / CA) Hijiki Isoflavone

Yuya, one half of the boy pop duo ZINGS, may be the laziest performer in the Japanese music industry. His partner is out there giving 110% every night (and, thankfully, he's quite popular), but Yuya's half-assed, sloppy dancing, and his frankly hostile attitude toward the audience, has the fans hating him and his agent looking for any excuse to cut him loose. After a particularly lifeless concert appearance, Yuya meets a girl backstage. She's dressed to the nines in a colorful outfit, she's full of vim and vigor, and all she wants from life is to perform. There's just one problem: She's been dead for a year. This is the ghost of Asahi Mogami, the beloved singer whose time on the stage was tragically cut short, unless… If ghosts are real, is spirit possession really that much of a stretch?

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 10.99

QUALITY ASSURANCE IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232094

(W) Masamichi Sato

Nikola is just a village girl working at the inn… until the day dragons invade, and she meets Haga, a scholar of everything around him. He's a part of an elite society called the "Seekers," created to address a series of maladies plaguing their usually peaceful world. But both Nikola and Haga have secrets they hide, ones that will change each other's very lives. Nobody's getting reincaranted here! Check out an isekai from the inside!

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SAVING 80K GOLD IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232095

(W) FUNA (A) Keisuke Motoe

One day Mitsuha falls off a cliff and is tranported to a medievel Europe type world! After a near death encounter with a pack of wolves, she then realizes that she's able to transport between two worlds- this one and her own. Taking advantage of this ability, Mitsuha decides to live in both worlds and calculates that she'll need 80,000 gold coins to be able to retire! Mitsuha now has to come up with different ways to collect her gold coins!

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SEVEN DEADLY SINS OMNIBUS GN VOL 11

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232096

(W) Nakaba Suzuki (A) Nakaba Suzuki

Ride forth into the magical world of Britannia with a new 3-in-1 omnibus version of the manga that inspired the most popular Netflix Original Anime worldwide! The Grizzly Sin, King, is alive! Unfortunately, King not only refuses to help Meliodas, he declares Ban as his mortal enemy for having attained eternal life at the cost of the life of his sister Elaine. During a gripping confrontation between King and Ban, the fearsomely skilled Holy Knight Gila comes bearing startling disaster and devastation! This book includes Vols. 31-33 of The Seven Deadly Sins manga, in a special, large size.

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 19.99

SEVEN DEADLY SINS FOUR KNIGHTS OF APOCALYPSE GN VOL 09

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232097

(W) Nakaba Suzuki (A / CA) Nakaba Suzuki

Return to the magical and thrilling world of Britannia with this new adventure from the creator of The Seven Deadly Sins, the manga that inspired the No. 1 hit Netflix Original Anime! Percival has always lived with his grandfather on God's Finger, a remote haven that sits high above the clouds. And though he loves the simple life, he secretly longs for adventure. But Percival's life is changed forever when an intruder-who shares a shocking connection with him-tears away everything he's ever known.

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 10.99

SHIKIMORIS NOT JUST A CUTIE GN VOL 13

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232098

(W) Keigo Maki (A / CA) Keigo Maki

Shikimori and Izumi are high school sweethearts. They hold hands walking home from school, they flirt in the halls, they tease each other. But Shikimori knows what she wants, and how to get it, and she can turn from cutie to cool in an instant.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 12.99

THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME GN VOL 22 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232099

(W) Fuse (A / CA) Taiki Kawakami

Mikami's middle age hasn't gone as he planned: He never found a girlfriend, he got stuck in a dead-end job, and he was abruptly stabbed to death in the street at 37. So when he wakes up in a new world straight out of a fantasy RPG, he's disappointed but not exactly surprised to find that he's facing down a dragon, not as a knight or a wizard but as a blind slime demon. But there are chances for even a slime to become a hero!

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 12.99

TSUGUMI PROJECT GN VOL 02 (RES)

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232100

(W) ippatu

In the western Pacific Ocean floats an island archipelago, cut off from the world and full of mysteries: scientific secrets that some believe are best forgotten, decaying monuments to an era of human decadence two centuries gone, and strange, radioactive monsters that tear apart any human beings foolish enough to set foot there. Its name, spoken only in whispers: Japan. An experienced soldier of fortune, Leon is tasked with retrieving a powerful weapon called Tsugumi. Can they stay alive long enough to find this Tsugumi? And does it have anything to do with the quiet, brutal girl with taloned feet who swoops in to save Leon's life?

In Shops: Aug 02, 2023

SRP: 12.99

WHEN WILL AYUMU MAKE HIS MOVE GN VOL 12

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232102

(W) Soichiro Yamamoto (A) Soichiro Yamamoto

Yaotome's the cute president of the shogi (Japanese chess) club at her high school, and she's pretty sure that her underclassman Ayumu, the only other member, has a huge crush on her. They get together to play shogi every day after school, but no matter what she does, she can't seem to coax or trick him into confessing his feelings! What she doesn't know is that Ayumu has made a pact with himself to reveal his love after he's beaten Yaotome at shogi for the first time. Yet there's one big issue with this plan-he really sucks!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 12.99

WISTORIA WAND & SWORD GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232103

(W) Fujino Omori (A / CA) Toshi Aoi

Will Serfort dreams of keeping his promise to a childhood friend by becoming a Magia Vander, one of the mighty magicians who sit atop the Wizard's Tower. However, he is unable to cast even the simplest of spells, leaving him to fight dungeon monsters to earn credits at Regarden Magical Academy. As if that weren't enough, he finds himself putting his sword skills to the test against a bullying professor!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 12.99

WITCH HAT ATELIER GN VOL 11

KODANSHA COMICS

FEB232104

(W) Karmome Shirahama (A / CA) Karmome Shirahama

As the new trial comes to an end, one of Coco's rewards from Beldaruit the Wise is the story of Qifrey's past and how he came to desire the mysteries of magic. Feeling a connection with her own desire to save her mother, Coco departs for the source of all answers: the Tower of Tomes. But it is a perilous journey to make on her own, and the secrets held within could sway even the most virtuous of witches.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 12.99

AM I ACTUALLY THE STRONGEST L NOVEL VOL 03

VERTICAL INC

FEB232148

(W) Ai Takahashi, Sai Sumimori

To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a "cheat" power is one thing… but to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless? That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart-or Hart to his new friends-must find his way through a dangerous world…but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 14.95

AS A REINCARNATED ARISTOCRAT APPRAISAL SKILL SC NOVEL VOL 03

VERTICAL INC

FEB232149

(W) MiraijinA (A / CA) jimmy

After thirty-five years of perfectly ordinary life, a run-of-the-mill businessman suddenly drops dead… only to be reborn in another world! Now he must live as Ars Louvent, scion of a minor noble family and wielder of a fabulous skill: Appraisal, the power to perceive the strengths and abilities of others at a glance. He'll need it, too, because there are plenty of problems to solve in the Louvent family's territory! Ars only has one choice: recruit the most talented individuals his skill can find, and rise up to new heights in his brand new world!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 14.958

DAWN OF WITCH SC NOVEL VOL 04

VERTICAL INC

FEB232150

(W) Kakeru Kobashiri (A / CA) Takashi Iwasaki

This sequel to the popular Grimoire of Zero series introudces new settings and protagonists, while retaining the thrilling action, detailed worldbuilding, and emotional resonance of its predecessor. Saybil is a magic student with no memories of his life before he met a mysterious silver-haired woman in an alley. Now he travels with his teacher, Loux, another student named Holt, and the beastfallen Kudo for "special training"… but this field trip may not be as routine as it seems!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 14.95

KATANAGATARI SC NOVEL VOL 04

VERTICAL INC

FEB232151

(W) Koji Suzuki (A) Koji Suzuki

From the pen of the author of the legendary Monogatari novels! The basis of an animated series, Katanagatari brings to life a swordless "swordsman" and a self-described "schemer" who embark on a quest to obtain twelve peculiar masterpiece blades.

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 19.95

SAVING 80K GOLD IN ANOTHER WORLD L NOVEL VOL 02

VERTICAL INC

FEB232152

(W) FUNA

One day Mitsuha falls off a cliff and is tranported to a medievel Europe type world! After a near death encounter with a pack of wolves, she then realizes that she's able to transport between two worlds- this one and her own. Taking advantage of this ability, Mitsuha decides to live in both worlds and calculates that she'll need 80,000 gold coins to be able to retire! Mitsuha now has to come up with different ways to collect her gold coins!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 14.95

BAKEMONOGATARI GN VOL 19

VERTICAL COMICS

FEB232140

(W) Nisioisin (A) Oh Great

One day, high-school student Koyomi Araragi catches a girl named Hitagi Senjougahara when she trips. But -much to his surprise -she doesn't weigh anything. At all. She says an encounter with a so-called "crab" took away all her weight. Monsters have been here since the beginning. Always. Everywhere.

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 12.95

BAKEMONOGATARI GN VOL 20

VERTICAL COMICS

FEB232141

(W) Nisioisin (A) Oh Great

"Newcomers and existing fans alike will enjoy diving into the world of Monogatari and meeting the delightful cast of characters. If you're yet to experience this series in any form then this is the perfect time to climb aboard!"

– Anime UK News

One day, high-school student Koyomi Araragi catches a girl named Hitagi Senjougahara when she trips. But — much to his surprise — she doesn't weigh anything. At all. She says an encounter with a so-called ""crab"" took away all her weight…

Monsters have been here since the beginning.

Always. Everywhere."

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 12.95

MEDAKA KUROIWA IS IMPERVIOUS TO MY CHARMS GN VOL 02

VERTICAL COMICS

FEB232142

(W) Ran Kuze (A) Ran Kuze

Mona is the cutest girl in school, and she knows it. In fact, she's worked hard to make her high school debut succcessful. But no matter what she does, she can't seem to catch the eye of stone-cold stoic Medaka Kuroiwa-but she's not about to give up that easy. Medaka, on the other hand, has been raised at a temple as a monk and was told to never become close to women. Who will win in this heated battle of wills?

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: 12.95

SERAPH O/T END GUREN ICHINOSE CATASTROPHE AT SIXTEEN GN VOL

VERTICAL COMICS

FEB232143

(W) Yo Asami (A) Takaya Kagami

Prequel to the hit manga series, Seraph of the End! Detailing the events before the apocalypse, 15 year old Guren Ichinose enrolls at Daiichi Shibuya High, a magical training school. Witness his trials as he must hide his true strength even as he is trampled on at a school for the insufferably privileged.

In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: 24.95

TO THE ABANDONED SACRED BEASTS GN VOL 15

VERTICAL COMICS

FEB232144

(W) MAYBE (A / CA) MAYBE

An action fantasy set in a dystopian future where to combat monster attacks monster hunters infuse themselves with monster DNA but in the process lose their humanity resulting in the developement of a monster hunter extermination unit lead by a werewolf named Hank.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 10.95

TWILIGHT OUT OF FOCUS OVERLAP GN (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

FEB232145

(W) Nisioisin (A) Oh Great

Second-years Mao Tsuchiya and Hisashi Otomo make three promises: 1) That Mao will never tell anyone that Hisashi is gay and has a boyfriend, 2) That Hisashi will never think of Mao "in that way," and 3) That they'll always knock before entering, in case someone is having some "private time." The two's ground rules should ensure a peaceful life together in their dorm, but life is never as simple as it should be, and some things are not so easily promised.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 12.95

WELCOME TO DEMON SCHOOL IRUMA KUN GN VOL 03

VERTICAL COMICS

FEB232146

(W) Osamu Nishi

Welcome to Demon School! Hopeless pushover Iruma Suzuki has found himself in a devil of a predicament. His trashy parents have sold off his soul, and he now has to live and attend school in the Netherworld. But with his unique survival skills and doting demon grandfather's support, Iruma will surely make it through this hellish experience. He'll just need to subjugate rival classmates, summon familiars, and more, all while never revealing that he's human… Easy as aleph, bet, gimel, right?

In Shops: Aug 09, 2023

SRP: 12.95

WHAT DID YOU EAT YESTERDAY GN VOL 21 (MR)

VERTICAL COMICS

FEB232147

(W) Fumi Yoshinaga (A / CA) Fumi Yoshinaga

From the James Tripee Award Winning author, Fumi Yoshinaga, comes a casual romance between two 40-year-old men and the many meals they share together. A hard-working middle-aged gay couple in Tokyo come to enjoy the finer moments of life through food. After long days at work, either in the law firm or the hair salon, Shiro and Kenji will always have down time together by the dinner table, where they can discuss their troubles, hash out their feelings and enjoy delicately prepared home cooked meals!

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 12.95