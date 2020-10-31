Viz Media Unveils February 2021 Solicitation Titles

Viz Media officially released their list of manga titles coming out in February 2021.

Shonen Jump

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 4–Diamond Is Unbreakable, Vol. 8

Story and Art by Hirohiko Araki

What kind of weirdo lives on a transmission tower?! An all-new enemy Stand attempts to trap, outwit and eliminate Josuke Higashikata and Okuyasu Nijimura, but Shining Diamond is a formidable foe! Then, the battle for Morioh turns personal when Koichi disappears. What else does this new enemy have in mind for the gang? Plus, Yoshikage Kira is still hiding, biding his time, eager to take another life…

February 2, 2021 Teen+

$9.99

Chainsaw Man, Vol. 3

Story and Art by Tatsuki Fujimoto

A mysterious devil is demanding Denji's heart! Will the devil hunters from Division 4 agree to this deal to save themselves? Or will Denji have to do what Denji does best—turn into a chainsaw and slice up everything that gets in his way?

February 2, 2021 Teen+

$9.99

Naruto: Shikamaru's Story–Mourning Clouds

Written by Takashi Yano

Original Story by Masashi Kishimoto

A rupture in the alliance at the Summit of the Five Kages triggers the Fifth Great Ninja War! Meanwhile, Shikamaru and his family grow further and further apart. But Shikamaru has a very powerful card up his sleeve to bring peace to both the world and his family!

On Sale Date February 2, 2021, Price USA $10.99

We Never Learn, Vol. 14

Story and Art by Taishi Tsutsui

Rizu Ogata's a genius when it comes to science and math, but she can't seem to understand the subtleties of human emotion. For her, the tidiness of logic and order that the sciences provide are a comfort, especially when she tries to understand her own feelings for Nariyuki. At the same time, Rizu's dealing with self-esteem issues, and because of those conflicted feelings, she suddenly disappears!

February 2, 2021 Teen+

$9.99

Blue Exorcist, Vol. 25

Story and Art by Kazue Kato

As his vision of the past draws to a close, an older Rin bears witness to the tragic climax of the Blue Night. He watches as Satan's cloned body can no longer contain the massive cosmic energies within him. The Knights of the True Cross are faced with an unprecedented crisis as a wave of destruction begins to sweep across the world. Although just a newborn, Rin is hugely powerful, and his demon heart scourges the Knights of the True Cross with its fire. The blue flames continue to spread, and no one will be spared their heat…

February 2, 2021 Teen+

$9.99

Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 8

Story and Art by Gege Akutami

Yuji Itadori and the first-years have defeated two of the reincarnated Death Painting curses and recovered one of Sukuna's fingers. Due to their success, some have been recommended for a promotion to Grade 1. Later, the story flashes back in time to when Satoru Gojo and the nefarious Suguru Geto were second-year students at Jujutsu High! What went wrong back then that led Geto astray?

February 2, 2021 Teen+

$9.99

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Vol. 10

Story by Masashi Kishimoto

Art by Mikio Ikemoto Script by Ukyo Kodachi

Kawaki starts to feel comfortable in his new home, but a surprise visitor threatens to change all that. Meanwhile, Naruto makes quick work of his first opponent from Kara, but when Jigen invades the village, his next challenge won't be as easy!

February 2, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Seraph of the End, Vol. 20

Story by Takaya Kagami

Art by Yamato Yamamoto

Storyboards by Daisuke Furuya

The Hyakuya Sect descends on the Demon Army as the First Progenitor, Sika Madu, takes over Shinoa's mind and body. Leading the invasion is none other than Second Progenitor Rígr Stafford, and he's after Yuichiro, who is once again on the run with Mika. Meanwhile, Guren and Mahiru enact their long-awaited plan, allowing the second demon inside Guren, Noya, to possess him. It's an all-out war between vampires, humans, and demons!

February 2, 2021 Teen+

$9.99

Dr. STONE, Vol. 15

Story by Riichiro Inagaki

Art by Boichi

While the Kingdom of Science is busy reviving people, Senku's task force is putting together a plan to nab the petrification device. Once the equipment's ready, it'll be a three-way showdown between the Kingdom of Science, the Petrification Kingdom, and the mighty warrior Moz! But Senku's enemies are one step ahead with a scheme of their own…

February 2, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru, Vol. 5 (FINAL VOLUME)

Story by Masashi Kishimoto, Art by Akira Okubo

The secrets of the universe are revealed as Hachimaru fights for his life in the final volume of Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru.

February 2, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, Vol. 18

Story and Art by Aka Akasaka

Will Ai leave her post as Kaguya's personal assistant and confidant?! Meanwhile, Kaguya and Yu go to great lengths to prevent their not-so-dark secrets from getting out. A sports tournament provides yet another opportunity for the gang to desperately attempt to impress each other with their athletic prowess—or coaching skills. And then it's finally time for an educational school trip! Of course, all the students view this as just an opportunity to hang out with or spy on the objects of their attraction!

February 2, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 20

Story and Art by Koyoharu Gotouge

After their initial confrontation with Kokushibo, the most powerful of Muzan's demons, Tokito is severely wounded, and Genya has been cut in half—but is still alive! Can his regenerative power heal even this fatal wound? Then the Hashira Himejima and Sanemi square off against Kokushibo and unleash all the skill they have against him. Himejima is blind, but if he can see into the Transparent World, he might have a chance. Who will survive this whirlwind of flashing blades?

February 2, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Shojo Beat

Shortcake Cake, Vol. 11 Story and Art by suu Morishita Riku's mother asks him to come live with her, but Rei still won't tell Riku how he truly feels about him. Ten does everything she can to push Rei in the right direction because she knows it's the key to seeing Riku smile again. February 2, 2021 Teen

$9.99 The King's Beast, Vol. 1 Story and Art by Rei Toma Legend says that a sacred beast appears in the time of a great king… Ajin are people who bear the attributes of beasts, and in this kingdom, they are forced to serve men in the military and women in the brothels. The Ajin boys who show signs of special abilities are conscripted to serve in the imperial palace as beast servants—status symbols and shields for their royal masters, to be kept or discarded on a whim. When Rangetsu's twin brother Sogetsu showed signs of such abilities, he was ripped from her arms and given to Prince Tenyou as a beast servant, where he quickly fell victim to bloody royal intrigues. Now in a world that promises only bitterness, Rangetsu's one hope is to disguise herself as a man and find a way into the palace to avenge her brother! On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA February 2, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Yona of the Dawn, Vol. 28

Story and Art by Mizuho Kusanagi

After Yona and her friends save the Fire Tribe from an invasion by the Kai Empire, word of their prowess spreads amongst those with deep faith in the Crimson Dragon King. Yona and the gang take cover at Saika Palace, but what trouble awaits when Su-won's advisor Keishuk shows up to guard the Fire Tribe border?

February 2, 2021 Teen

$9.99

VIZ Media

Fullmetal Alchemist: Fullmetal Edition, Vol. 12

Story and Art by Hiromu Arakawa

In an alchemical ritual gone wrong, Edward Elric lost his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. They seek answers in the north but are blackmailed into aiding a terrible plot that threatens to destroy the entire country.

February 9, 2021 Teen

$19.99

Pokémon Adventures Collector's Edition, Vol. 6

Story by Hidenori Kusaka

Art by Satoshi Yamamoto

Trainer Ruby must battle his scariest opponent yet…his father! Meanwhile, Sapphire is having trouble getting in her quota of Gym battles. One Gym Leader wants to just hand her a badge without a proper fight, and another has been…kidnapped?! Behind the scenes, it looks like Team Magma, with a little help from Team Aqua, might be the reason Ruby and Sapphire are on a losing streak!

Collects the original Pokémon Adventures volumes 16, 17 & 18!

February 9, 2021, All Ages

$17.99

A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow, Vol. 6

Story and Art by Makoto Hagino

Koyuki and Konatsu have both started to see the other as important, but they're still unable, to be honest about their feelings. This leads to frustrating days when they're never in sync, and gradually they begin to drift apart. Then one-day, Konatsu sees Koyuki and her classmate Kaede spending time together as if they're the best of friends, and she can't contain her agitation. Konatsu and Koyuki feel so strongly about each other that they feel uneasy even when there's nothing to worry about.

February 9, 2021 Teen

$9.99

VIZ Signature

Urusei Yatsura, Vol. 9

Story and Art by Rumiko Takahashi

The principal is inspired to launch a Miss Tomobiki High pageant in which the ladies of the school vie for dominance in beauty, intellect, and combat skills! Who will win the Miss Tomobiki High crown? Later, Mendo's secret past is suddenly revealed! Driven by empathy—or perhaps friendship, or maybe just curiosity—Ataru and the gang journey to Mendo's childhood to address the roots of his incurable claustrophobia. Will a scalpel finally pierce the darkness that lurks in Mendo's heart?

February 16, 2021 Teen+

$19.99

Blue Flag, Vol. 6

Story and Art by KAITO

The culture festival begins, and Toma and Taichi talk about their futures, but it ends with the two not quite seeing eye to eye. Shortly after, Toma sits down with Mami for a serious discussion, and in response to her earnest openness, he makes a big decision that could change everything. Time keeps moving forward, pushing everyone to the cusp of making critical life choices.

February 16, 2021 Teen+

$12.99

Mermaid Saga Collector's Edition, Vol. 2 (FINAL VOLUME)

Story and Art by Rumiko Takahashi

Immortals Yuta and Mana continue to come across people who are dealing with the effects of having eaten mermaid flesh. Some are scarred, in excruciating pain, or just trying to survive, but they all lead mysterious lives filled with unspeakable horror. Is one's humanity doomed to be lost in exchange for immortality?

February 16, 2021 Teen+

$24.99

Golden Kamuy, Vol. 20

Story and Art by Satoru Noda

If the hidden Ainu gold can ever be found, will it be worth the price paid for it in lives lost and ruined? Who really murdered the Ainu for their treasure? With Kiroranke dead, Ogata may have some answers, but after the confrontation on the ice of the Mamiya Strait, he needs medical attention. The lure of the gold still calls to Hijikata and his men, and Tsurumi and the rogue soldiers of the 7th Division are far from giving up—if they can't get their hands on Sugimoto and Asirpa, they'll tear each other apart instead!

February 16, 2021, Mature

$12.99

Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun, Vol. 1

Story and Art by Minoji Kurata

1526 AD—China is ruled by the Great Ming Empire. Though the empire flourishes, the winds of the new Emperor's political purge are sweeping over the land, and turmoil is brewing. With the decimation of her comrades, Shao Jun has become China's last Assassin. After escaping to Europe, she has now returned alone to her homeland. Her purpose: vengeance!

February 16, 2021 Teen

$14.99

Shonen Sunday

Komi Can't Communicate, Vol. 11

Story and Art by Tomohito Oda

It's spring break, the Komi family is ready for adventure, and a recently renovated resort is calling their name! And they aren't the only ones lured by the prospect of go-karts and camping— the Tadano family is there for some fun too, with Najimi tagging along! But when a sudden summer storm strands Tadano and Komi in a deserted cabin, things turn serious. How will they avoid catching colds with only one blanket to warm them?!

February 9, 2021 Teen

$9.99