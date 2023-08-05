Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Agent, graphic novel, mg, muslim, Ramadan, Wahab Algarmi

Wahab Algarmi's Almost Sunset, a Muslim American Ramadan Graphic Novel

Almost Sunset is the debut middle-grade graphic novel by Wahab Algarmi, "exploring Ramadan through the eyes a Muslim American boy"

Almost Sunset is the debut middle-grade graphic novel by Wahab Algarmi. "Exploring Ramadan through the eyes of Hassan, a Muslim American boy, the novel unfolds during a hectic month of middle school deadlines and an upcoming soccer championship, while Hassan learns more of his own family's history and their faith as he fasts every day for the holy month. Almost Sunset has had its North American rights bought by Ben Rosenthal at HarperCollins/Katherine Tegen Books, and Wahab Algarmi's agent Daniel Lazar at Writers House negotiated the deal.

Wahab Algarmi is a writer from the SF Bay Area, specializing in visual storytelling. He graduated from the Academy of Art University, after studying with Pixar studios story artists, and has written role-playing games for Night Owl Workshop and been a Story Artist for Floating World Animation. Wahab currently writes and teaches for StoryboardArt.org, an online art school and his previous comics work includes the webcomic The Society of Unordinary Young Ladies, a story of female spies made up of TV sitcom characters.

HarperCollins/Tegen is another name for Katherine Tegen Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Children's that publishes high-quality, commercial literature for children of all ages, including teens. HarperCollins Publishers LLC is one of the world's largest publishing companies and is one of the Big Five English-language publishing companies, alongside Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, Hachette, and Macmillan. The company is headquartered in New York City and is a subsidiary of News Corp. The name is a combination of several publishing firm names: Harper & Row, an American publishing company acquired in 1987—whose own name was the result of an earlier merger of Harper & Brothers (founded in 1817) and Row, Peterson & Company—together with UK publishing company William Collins, Sons (founded in 1819), acquired in 1989.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century.

