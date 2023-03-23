Wakfu, Terror Man & Shepherdess Warriors in Ablaze June 2023 Solicits Wakfu Manga, based on the Netflix anime series, will debut in comics from Ablaze Publishing in their June 2023 solicits and solicitations.

Wakfu Manga, based on the Netflix anime series, will debut in comics from Ablaze Publishing in their June 2023 solicits and solicitations, as does the new manhwa series Terror Man based on the Korean webtoon, and Spot It, a new all-ages comic book based on the card game from Asmodee and Zygomatic Games Studio. It also has the July launch for the English language version of Shepherdess Warriors, which won the 2022 Angouleme Prize for Best Title for Ages 8-12 & Up and has an animated series in production now.

WAKFU Vol. 1: THE QUEST FOR THE ELIATROPE DOFUS, written by Azra, Tot, art by Said Sassine ·

SRP: $12.99 · 224 pages · ISBN: 978-1-68497-169-5 · Available June 14th

The hit Netflix anime series comes debuts as a manga! Yugo, Ruel, Percedal, Amalia and Evangelyne are now living their lives, each on their own. The adventurers reunite at Alibert's for Yugo and Adamai's birthday, launching this latest saga when a party pooper comes to interrupt the celebrations and force our friends to set off on the road once again for adventure!

TERROR MAN Vol. 1 by Handong Woo and Kojin Ho · MSRP: $19.99 · 300 Pages ·

ISBN: 978-1-68497-131-2 · Available June 27th

Jungwoo Min has a special ability, one that lets him see when a path leads to a misfortune, or disaster. He uses his "Eyes of Misfortune" to spot these unfortunate events and stop them. Disguising himself as a terrorist, he begins using his power to save people from certain danger. This leads him to become feared by the people he is looking to save. Soon he discovers that the more he saves others, the unhappier he becomes. Thus unfolds the story of a hero and his struggle between happiness and despair. And the unfortunate reality of saving the world, even while becoming a supposed terrorist…or TERROR MAN. An anime adaptation is in production now by Studio Bazooka, Dr. Movie! Catch the trailer here:

SPOT IT: DOUBLE TROUBLE written by Derek Fridolfs, art by Gabriele Bagnoli · MSRP: $12.99 ·

104 Pages · ISBN: 978-1-68497-179-4 · Available June 14th

Meet Dobbly. He lives in a world filled with wonderful symbols that have power by finding matching pairs. This ne'er-do-well is so excited about his village's Festival of Matching, he can hardly sleep the night before. When his impatience gets the best of him and finds himself trying to climb the Great Tree that will produce new pairs for the village, he also finds himself falling off the tree and breaking all of the branches on the way down, ruining the festival. It's now up to the wizard Zadok and his apprentice, the druidess Dea, to find the magical seeds needed to repair the tree. And Dobbly is tagging along for the adventure! Traveling farther away from the village than he's ever been, Dobbly and his companions face harsh conditions and danger, all while being tracked by Single, the Dark Cloud King, who wants to cause chaos and prevent them from finding power in matching pairs. Will he prevent them from returning home with the magic they are searching for? Or will Dobbly become the hero he needs to be to help his friends save the Festival of Matching and feel like he belongs? SPOT IT: DOUBLE TROUBLE also includes 4 seek and find activities.

SHEPHERDESS WARRIORS Vol. 1, written by Jonathan Garnier, art by Amélie Fléchais · SRP: $14.99 ·

152 pages · ISBN: 978-1-68497-169-5 · Advance Solicitation Open Now! Book Available July 25th

It's been 10 years since the men of the village left to fight in The Great War. Ten years since they left the women, children, and the older generation for a conflict far away from home and that they knew almost nothing about, except that it was about the security of their nation, their valley, their families. Ten years have passed since anyone has had any news of the war… But the women quickly took charge of village matters. This is how the Order of Shepherdess Warriors was formed, a group of female fighters chosen among the most courageous and acrimonious, to protect not only their flocks, but also the village! Molly is happy because as soon as she turns 10, she can finally start training, and if she's good enough, she can join the order and work out why there are more and more ferocious wolves in the valley. This quest will take her far beyond the boundaries of the land she knows, into the sorcerers' forest and on the trail of her missing parents. Animated series in production now! Catch the teaser trailer here:

ANIMAL CASTLE VOLUME II, Issue 2, story by Xavier Dorison, art by Felix Delep · SRP: $3.99 Available June 14th

Animal Castle II Issue 2 picks up shortly after the events of Vol. 1 with Miss B trying to convince the animals not to give in to violence, to put an end to Silvio's reign.An act of defiance by the Daisies leads Silvio to start locking animals up as a method to divide and conquer. But while Miss B is feeling the stress from both her friends and her family, some wise words put things into perspective and remind everyone that the resistance was never going to be easy. But are they all willing to pay the price?

THE MIGHTY BARBARIANS, Issue 3, written by Michael Moreci, art by Giuseppe Cafaro · MSRP: $3.99 · Available June 21st

From the writer of Barbaric, Michael Moreci, comes the world-hopping, skull-crushing adventures of The Mighty Barbarians! The quest continues as the barbarian team ventures into the Lost Realm to make an exchange for one of the orbs they need to save their worlds. But one doesn't simply walk into the Lost Realm…not unless they're ready to battle T-Rex or two along the way. But a world filled with dinosaurs isn't their biggest problem–that would be Claudia, Morgan Le Fay's evil sister! Before The Avengers, The Justice League, The X-Men, before it all…stood The Mighty Barbarians!

TRAVELING TO MARS, Issue 7, written by Mark Russell, art by Roberto Meli · MSRP: $3.99 Available June 28th

Roy says his final good-byes to the people of Earth as he prepares to land on Mars. He thinks back to his wedding day and wonders if he will hear from the love of his life before breaking off all contact with the Earth.