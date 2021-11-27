Warhammer 40,000: Sisters Of Battle #4: A Penultimate Preview

WARHAMMER 40K SISTERS BATTLE #4 (OF 5)

SEP210997

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Edgar Salazar (CA) Dave Wilkins

VOYAGE OF THE ACOLYTE!

• The Sisters learn the story and fate of the Inquisitorial Acolyte, but this doesn't necessarily equal mission accomplished…

• And: a discovery of the nature of SISCIA will require a drastic battleplan that will change the face of the planet forever!

• Chaos runs deep!

PARENTAL ADVISORY

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: $4.99

