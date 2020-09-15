Is Warner Bros Okay With Batman #99 Painting Cinemas as Death Traps?

So, there I am reading Batman #99 (and looks like one of those DC 2021 Spoilers has already come to fruition) and something occurs, that has been playing out in The Joker War crossover, just as Warner Bros announced that Wonder Woman will be delayed, again, to December 25th. Is this really the time for Warner Bros to be publishing a Batman comic book that sees the Joker turning all cinemas in Gotham into deathtraps? And bribing Gothamites to attend?

In previous issues of James Tynion IV's Batman, we have seen the plan play out. An appeal made to Gotham…

…paying everyone $10,000 to see a movie. A fictionalised version of The Snyder Cut as well, The Gotham Cut of The Mask Of Zorro, that saw Martha and Thomas Wayne killed, and Bruce Wayne traumatised into being Batman.

And paid for by the Wayne Foundation that the Joker has now gained ownership of, all one hundred billion dollars of it.

And with the Joker's plan to fill the original Monarch cinema with reanimated zombies to provide all the murders…

And all paid for by the Waynes, who suffered their own fate so many indeterminate decades ago…

In today's Batman #99, even as Gotham is burning and tearing itself apart in the most gloriously technicolour fashion courtesy of Jorge Jimenez and Tomeu Morey…

As the Joker heads to the premiere, celebrating that he is revealing what Gotham truly is, something that may well outlast whatever his current plan is…

…and in terms that may be reminiscent of New York City's chequered history, it seems that people are seeking solace from the destruction by claiming their ten thousand dollars.

People lining up to get into cinemas, all but being bribed do attends, and heading towards their deaths. No wonder Warner Bros delayed Wonder Woman again.

