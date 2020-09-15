DC Comics 2021 Spoilers – Generations: Future State #1 To Retell 5G

Once upon a time, DC Comics was going to publish a series of one-shots, the Generations books, which would lay out the new DC Timeline and lead to a relaunch and a rewriting of the DC Universe as 5G or Generation Five. Then publisher and champion of the project, Dan DiDio, was fired and the coronavirus hit, shutting down many projects. The DC Free Comic Book Day volume containing the new DC Timeline was pulped, with the Flash Forward epilogue Generation Zero rewritten and only published in the Flash Forward TPB. The Generation one-shots were cancelled, with bits extracted and used in other publications. Today sees one of those stories, Generations: Shattered, originally from Generation One, written and drawn by Dan Jurgens with finishes from Kevin Nowlan, coloured by Hi Fi and appearing in Detective Comics #1027.

And it's one that seems to be establishing a new DC Timeline. Showing us two separate scenes with the Batman, one set close to the current day.

Then recreated many years ago. With the involvement of Booster Gold and Kamandi, from the far, far future, as everything appears to be changing. And a new comic book to, presumably, incorporate more of what was created for Generations, and maybe 5G as well – just in a different context and no longer recreating the DC Universe in a line-wide relaunch. Instead we have a new series for 2021.

Generations: Future State #1 launching in 2021, presumably with Dan Jurgens in the lead. You can catch up with other DC Comics 2021 spoiler coverage with this link.

