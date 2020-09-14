DC Comics 2021 Spoilers: DC Toys Reveal New Look For The Joker

Bleeding Cool gets word of an upcoming Joker figure for 2021 that may suggest where the Joker War may be going. So obviously it's time to light up the Spoiler signal, just in case.

That big enough for you? This far enough down the article. I've gotten a little grief of later, which is fair enough, hope this is enough to pacify people sufficiently. If not, maybe I should run an Exit sign as well.

The design of the figure, scheduled for some time in 2021 as part of a Joker War line, appears to depict The Joker wearing the Batman suit – but not any old suit. Instead it's the shiny silver suit seen in the Joker War. The one designed by Alfred Pennyworth for Bruce Wayne to wear, for a future, hopeful, crime-free Gotham – and discovered by Punchline in the Batcave files, And one, it seems, that the Joker will be wearing at some point.

Might it be an attempt to sully, to taint, the dreams of both Alfred Pennyworth and Bruce Wayne, by putting it on and dancing around in it? And probably covering it in gaudy symbols as well.

Either that just the attempt of a company getting the DC license now that DC Direct is no more, to liven things up a little? Maybe we'll get a better glimpse of what's planned when Batman #99 comes along.

Keep an eye on the DCComics2021 tag on Bleeding Cool over the next few days for more of this sort of thing, as DC Fandome has made it open season.

BATMAN #99 JOKER WAR

DC COMICS

JUL200416

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

"The Joker War" part five of six! Things have changed, as Batman realizes he can't fight this war alone. He's going to need help. Before he faces down The Joker, he must call up his trusty partner Dick Grayson! But can Dick reclaim his lost memories in time to join the battle? In Shops: Sep 22, 2020 SRP: $3.99