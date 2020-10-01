WarnerMedia Exec Teases AEW Comic Book Crossover with DC Comics

When WarnerMedia executive Kevin Reilly departed the company in August, it raised some questions about the future of All Elite Wrestling because Reilly is the guy who made a deal with AEW President Tony Khan to bring Dynamite to TNT. However, it looks like AEW is perfectly safe and beloved by WarnerMedia, so much so that they might even be looking into a DC Comics crossover. In an article on Hollywood dirt sheet Variety, Warner Media executive Brett Weitz, the general manager of TNT, TBS, and TruTV, complimented AEW's perseverance during the pandemic, indicating the network continues to have faith in Dynamite.

"I think where where the rubber really met the road was during when COVID hit and watching Tony really pivot and grow," says Brett Weitz, general manager of TBS, TNT, and truTV. "And he was able to keep those storylines going and put so many great things together, even through a global pandemic, and that tells you everything you need to know about the DNA of that brand and that guy as a producer."

The article from Variety, who are total marks for AEW and are always trashing WWE, also featured a quote from Warner Media SVP Sam Linksy suggesting Warner could be interested in finding corporate synergy by expanding the AEW brand to their other departments, such as DC Comics, brother!

"We have an opportunity to use all facets of WarnerMedia in a way that most places can't," Linsky said. "We've got a comic book company. We've got video game companies. We've got merchandising people. We've got people who make animation for television. We've got reality television producers. It's all in house. So we have a real opportunity to spread this IP and grow it across WarnerMedia."

