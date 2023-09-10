Posted in: Comics, Current News, Games, VR | Tagged: Brazen Blaze, warren ellis

Warren Ellis is a Creative Consultant on the New Brazen Blaze VR Game

MyDearest has revealed its next VR game, a team shooter called Brazen Blaze, and that Warren Ellis is a Creative Consultant on the game.

MyDearest, the Japan-based studio behind the Tokyo Chronos VR series, revealed its next VR game, a team shooter called Brazen Blaze, and that Warren Ellis is a Creative Consultant on the game. Previously known for solo adventures, with the Chronos Universe series, Brazen Blaze has seen them switch to a melee-focused 3v3 multiplayer, is inspired by Super Smash Bros and is described as a "smack & shoot" VR action set in a dystopian anarcho-capitalist world.

"Players will dash, jump, grapple, shoot, and punch their way using enormously powerful gauntlets to force their opponents off the stage and claim victory. Each character has their own special attack that defines breaking the rules — causing explosions, spending way too much money, setting things on fire, etc. They say you can't be a good person and be a good president and these characters live that mantra." Registrations for a closed alpha test have opened.

In his newsletter, Warren Ellis writes, "It was actually a lot of fun. I hadn't done videogame development in years, but this seemed sufficiently different to be worth rolling the dice on, and it was in fact the most fun I've had in that field since the days of HOSTILE WATERS. Lovely people, I'd work with them again any time." The PR quotes him as saying, "This was a wonderful project to work on. Helping to develop characters who are weird and fun, but also reflect some of the struggles going on in the world was a really interesting challenge, made much easier by the incredible work already done by the team. It was a joy to do, and I hope everyone likes the game."

Warren Ellis is best known as a comic book writer and co-creator of series such as Transmetropolitan, which seems closest in tone to Brazen Blaze, and The Authority, which created a blueprint for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside his work on Iron Man with Extremis. He also saw his series Red adapted as a movie, and Global Frequency went to pilot. He has also written notable runs on DV8, Stormwatch, Astonishing X-Men, Counter-X, Excalibur, Thunderbolts, Moon Knight, Planetary, Hellblazer, James Bond, Apparat, Nextwave, Jack Cross, Ministry Of Space, Desolation Jones, Blackgas, Black Summer, No Hero, Ignition City, Doktor Sleepless, Anna Mercury, Strange Kiss, Strange Kill, Gravel, Shipwreck, The Wild Storm. Supreme and FreakAngels, which was adapted as an anime for Crunchyroll. He was also an early columnist for Bleeding Cool.

Ellis wrote for the video games Hostile Waters, Cold Winter and Dead Space, the TV movie G.I. Joe: Resolute and was head writer on the Netflix series Castlevania. Much of his comic book, TV and film work was curtailed when over 100 people came forward to accuse Ellis of repeated and continuous acts of sexual coercion and manipulation. Since then, he has announced a handful of other projects, including graphic novels, audio drama and now Brazen Blaze.

