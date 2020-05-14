Warren Ellis to Write Evil Robot Dinosaur Batman in Death Metal.

Man, it's a long time since Bleeding Cool broke the news about a) a sequel to Metal by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. that b) it would be called Death Metal and c) showed off artwork, all through pounding shoes on pavements. But pandemic or no pandemic, we are finally getting there. It was James Tynion IV who gave us the nod. That the Death Metal editor Marie Javins got Warren Ellis to write about an evil Robot Dinosaur Batman for a few pages in the upcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights #1. Marie was the editor who first brought Warren to Marvel, by persuading him to take on the Hellstorm comic, his first published American work and look what that all led to. While Warren's first bought American work was with the late great comics editor Archie Goodwin for Batman: Legends Of The Dark Knight. It all comes together.

DC Comics has announced two new Death Metal books, to be solicited tomorrow. The first, Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends Of The Dark Knights #1 will be out on August 11th. Then Dark Nights: Death Metal Guidebook #1 will be out on August 18th.

Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights #1 is a one-shot with a cover by Tony S. Daniel, written and drawn by Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Peter J. Tomasi, Warren Ellis, Garth Ennis, Daniel Warren Johnson, Frank Tieri, Tony S. Daniel, Jim Cheung, Joëlle Jones, Riley Rossmo, and Francesco Francavilla. This marks the first time Garth has written for DC Comics in quite some time. Must be that Marie again.

In this collection of short tales where demons dwell and reality is overrun by monstrous versions of the Dark Knight, learn the terrifying secrets of the new Bats Out of Hell and other creatures of the night like Robin King, whose origin is unimaginable! Plus, read about the secret buried beneath Castle Bat, the sentient Batmobile, and…how did Batman turn into a killer robot dinosaur?

Then Dark Nights: Death Metal Guidebook #1 is a one-shot with a cover by Yasmine Putri, including stories by Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Becky Cloonan, Vita Ayala, Chip Zdarsky, Christopher Priest, Doug Mahnke, Dan Panosian, Eduardo Risso, and Khary Randolph ro showcase the new factions of Earth and explore the mystery of what happened to the Justice League after their battle with Perpetua.

As Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman, and other heroes fight to survive in the strange new landscape of an Earth turned upside down and shrouded in a realm of darkness, one cloaked figure has been observing from the sidelines, creating a guidebook to this new world and its evil leaders. Find out how Wonder Woman became the queen of Hell! Discover how Batman finds the Black Lantern ring! And see what happens when Harley Quinn takes charge of the Wasteland, finding love in the process! All this and more in this jam-packed issue exploring the new world order.