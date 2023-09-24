Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: massive, quested, sumerian, Washed In Blood, Whatnot

Washed In Blood & Quested Vol 2 in Massive December 2023 Solicits

Massive/Whatnot/Sumerian have released their December 2023 solicits and solicitations, beginning with Washed In Blood and Quested Vol 2.

Massive/Whatnot/Sumerian have released their December 2023 solicits and solicitations, beginning with Washed In Blood #1 by Kevin Roditeli, Rob Cannon and Kostas Pantoulas. Previously published by Sumerian when it was known as Behemoth back in 2020 under the name Freak Snow, it's being repurposed for 2023 and 2024. While Quested gets its second series from Michael Calero, Thomas Parson and Kit Wallis.

WASHED IN THE BLOOD #1 (OF 3) CVR A CORONA (MR)

MASSIVE

OCT231098

OCT231099 – WASHED IN THE BLOOD #1 (OF 3) CVR B CANNON CONNECTING (MR)

OCT231100 – WASHED IN THE BLOOD #1 (OF 3) CVR C BRAO MOVIE POSTER HOMAGE

OCT231101 – WASHED IN THE BLOOD #1 (OF 3) CVR D LEGOSTAEV (MR)

OCT231102 – WASHED IN THE BLOOD #1 (OF 3) CVR E ASEVEDO (MR)

OCT231103 – WASHED IN THE BLOOD #1 (OF 3) CVR F IZZO VIDEO GAME HOMAGE (

OCT231104 – WASHED IN THE BLOOD #1 (OF 3) CVR G 10 COPY INCV SHAVRIN (MR

OCT231105 – WASHED IN THE BLOOD #1 (OF 3) CVR H 25 COPY INCV TEMPLESMITH

OCT231106 – WASHED IN THE BLOOD #1 (OF 3) CVR I 50 COPY INCV PANTOULAS (

OCT231107 – WASHED IN THE BLOOD #1 (OF 3) CVR J CORONA SIGNED VAR (MR)

OCT231108 – WASHED IN THE BLOOD #1 (OF 3) CVR K CORONA VIRGIN VAR (MR)

(W) Kevin Roditeli (A) Rob Cannon, Kostas Pantoulas (CA) Jorge Corona

What if you were called upon by the WORST god of all time? In a frozen post-apocalyptic wasteland called "Freak Snow," a young cult survivor hears the voice of the self-proclaimed god of guns. Like any human would be, he is hypnotized by the prospect of power by listening to this divine freak. A path to salvation paved with love, turmoil, and mostly death.

Explore the world of Kevin Roditeli's Freak Snow in Massive's take on "Black Mirror"with a post-apocalyptic twist!

A tale inspired by Mad Max, Hellraiser, Fallout and the filmography of David Cronenberg.

"Washed In The Blood takes you on a trippy thrill ride through visceral illustrations and an intensely cold, savage, post-apocalyptic tale." – Jason Bennett, Popculthq.com

"The best storytelling (both textually and artistically) that I HAVE EVER SEEN." – Comicbookposer.com

"If you give yourself to Roditeli's narrative, it will take you somewhere, and you'll arrive at the end smarter than whence you started." – Blake Morgan, Blakebuzz.com In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

QUESTED VOL 2 #1 CVR A JACINTO

MASSIVE

OCT231089

OCT231090 – QUESTED VOL 2 #1 CVR B LULLABI

OCT231091 – QUESTED VOL 2 #1 CVR C VIDEO GAME HOMAGE

OCT231092 – QUESTED VOL 2 #1 CVR D CALERO BATTLE CHASERS HOMAGE

OCT231093 – QUESTED VOL 2 #1 CVR E KIT WALLIS

OCT231094 – QUESTED VOL 2 #1 CVR F BLANK SKETCH VAR LTD 2000

OCT231095 – QUESTED VOL 2 #1 CVR G 10 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS

OCT231096 – QUESTED VOL 2 #1 CVR H 25 COPY INCV B&W JACINTO

OCT231097 – QUESTED VOL 2 #1 CVR I 50 COPY INCV SHAH

(W) Michael Calero, Thomas Parson (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Kim Jacinto

The misadventures continue in a brand new season of Quested by writers Michael Calero (Alpha Betas, Sumerian's American Psycho) and Thomas Parson, with art by Kit Wallis (Good Boy, Mr.Easta).

"Episode 1: Lothar's Inferno."

All hell breaks loose in the land of Faerbraun as Jinx embarks on an epic journey through the Underbraun with an unlikely companion. Pursued by his former right hand man Hamo, it's a race against time as Jinx attempts to save his father, the mythic hero Lothar. While the two comrades face off in the land of the dead, only Lithia remains to defend Faerbraun from the dire effects of opening the door to the underworld. In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

PLOT HOLES #5 (OF 5) CVR A MURPHY (MR)

MASSIVE

OCT231109

OCT231110 – PLOT HOLES #5 (OF 5) CVR B FILYA (MR)

OCT231111 – PLOT HOLES #5 (OF 5) CVR C SANTOS (MR)

OCT231112 – PLOT HOLES #5 (OF 5) CVR D 10 COPY INCV MURPHY (MR)

(W) Sean Gordon Murphy (A / CA) Sean Gordon Murphy

THE PLOT HOLES are a squad of fictional warriors who transport themselves into the pages of other books, using their unique skills to save the plots in order to stop them from being destroyed. And Cliff Inkslayer is their newest recruit, a comic creator who's just realized his world isn't real.

What more is there left to say? This is the FINALE for Plot Holes! The team races towards an end – but what kind of ending will it be? Try to keep up as we leap from book to book one last time, and trust me when I say this issue has it ALL. Here we go, let's find out if Cliff and the rest of the Plot Holes can save themselves, their world, and their friend. In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER #4 CVR A BARNA (MR)

MASSIVE

OCT231113

OCT231114 – HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER #4 CVR B HARRIS (MR)

OCT231115 – HARRIET TUBMAN DEMON SLAYER #4 CVR C BARNA COLOR (MR)

(W) David Crownson (A) Courtland L Ellis, Sylvan Repos (CA) Walt Barna

Django Unchained meets Buffy The Vampire Slayer in David Crownson's Harriet Tubman : Demon Slayer, a supernatural comic series based on the true life of the freedom fighter herself that is flavored with genre liberties in the spirit of Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. Soon to be an original series on Disney+!

Following the collateral damage from issue #3, slave owners of the Wallace Plantation team up with a demonic entity to hunt Tubman.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

OZUNA BORI 787 #1 (OF 4) CVR A FRENDA (MR)

MASSIVE

OCT231116

OCT231117 – OZUNA BORI 787 #1 (OF 4) CVR B VERDUGO (MR)

OCT231118 – OZUNA BORI 787 #1 (OF 4) CVR C RICCI (MR)

OCT231119 – OZUNA BORI 787 #1 (OF 4) CVR D 10 COPY INCV FRENDA (MR)

OCT231120 – OZUNA BORI 787 #1 (OF 4) CVR E 25 COPY INCV RICCI B&W (MR)

OCT231121 – OZUNA BORI 787 #1 (OF 4) CVR F 50 COPY INCV CHIN (MR)

(W) Marco Lopez (A) Pablo Verdugo (CA) Bruno Frenda

Up and coming Italian artist Bruno Frenda (Bad Omens, Sumerian) blends the star power of its frontman with the spy thriller spirit of Ozuna's comic debut.

A private detective known for keeping Puerto Rico safe from the criminal underbelly is on a case concerning a human trafficking ring when a clandestine spy agency recruits him.

Ozuna, the global superstar and one of the best selling Latin artists of all time is Agent 787!

In collaboration with OZUNA, one of the best-selling Latin music artists of all time, with more than 20 million records sold. Ozuna has the most one-billion viewed videos on YouTube, he's won two Latin Grammy Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, twelve Billboard Latin Music Awards, four Guinness World Records, one of TIME Magazine's 100 most influential people, and has even appeared in the Fast and Furious franchise.

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

BAD OMENS CONCRETE JUNGLE #4 (OF 4) CVR A WILSON (MR)

MASSIVE

OCT231122

OCT231123 – BAD OMENS CONCRETE JUNGLE #4 (OF 4) CVR B PHOTO COVER (MR)

OCT231124 – BAD OMENS CONCRETE JUNGLE #4 (OF 4) CVR C IZZO (MR)

OCT231125 – BAD OMENS CONCRETE JUNGLE #4 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV (MR)

(W) Noah Sebastian, Kevin Roditeli (A) Nicola Izzo (CA) Jeremy Wilson

From the mega-viral and chart-topping band known as Bad Omens, comes this comic series based on their newest record, The Death of Peace of Mind.

After the "Michael Bayhem" in the Concrete Jungle and acquiring the Museum of the Grey Zone, the Bad Omens wake up to a surprise visitor. The Rulemaker wants to have a talk – with multiple guns and goons – about a mysterious painting spreading around Bad Omen's district.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

AMERICAN PSYCHO #3 (OF 5) CVR A MILANA (MR)

MASSIVE

OCT231126

OCT231127 – AMERICAN PSYCHO #3 (OF 5) CVR B WALTER (MR)

OCT231128 – AMERICAN PSYCHO #3 (OF 5) CVR C WALTER (MR)

OCT231129 – AMERICAN PSYCHO #3 (OF 5) CVR D BRUDER BUSINESS CARD (MR)

(W) Michael Calero (A) Piotr Kowalski, Brad Simpson (CA) Andrea Milana

See Patrick Bateman's infamous New York City killing spree from a brand new perspective as a familiar character from the film is revealed to be much more than they appeared. Witness the greatest hits of Patrick's murderous rampage while exploring new revelations in the world of American Psycho, in this story that'll make fans see Patrick's bloody story through a whole new lens.

This limited series also begins the journey of an all-new psychopath as social media obsessed millennial, Charlie (Charlene) Carruthers, goes on a downward spiral filled with violence. Drug fueled partying leads to bloodshed as Charlie leaves a trail of bodies on her way to discovering the truth about her dark nature.

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

BASIC INSTINCT #2 (OF 4) CVR A MASSAGGIA (MR)

MASSIVE

OCT231130

OCT231131 – BASIC INSTINCT #2 (OF 4) CVR B BRAO (MR)

OCT231132 – BASIC INSTINCT #2 (OF 4) CVR C DEL REY (MR)

OCT231133 – BASIC INSTINCT #2 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV HILL (MR)

(W) Sam Freeman (A) Vanesa Del Rey (CA) Alberto Massaggia

Flesh seduces. Passion kills.

After Ezra Coenho's opening night of "Pound of Flesh" is soiled by the gored body of a security guard and subsequently being questioned by Detective Kivoni, Ezra sets out to clear his name. Recognizing the parallels between the artist and infamous author, Catherine Tramell, Coenho seeks Tramell out, who just so happens to be a new resident of Miami, herself… In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

