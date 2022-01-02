Wastelanders: Doom #1 Preview: Doctor Doom Doesn't Strip

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. Visit the past of Old Man Doom's future in this preview of Wastelanders: Doom #1, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. Check out the preview below.

Wastelanders: Doom #1

by Torunn Gronbekk & Julius Ohta, cover by Josemaria Casanovas

THE ONCE AND FUTURE KING! DOCTOR DOOM helped wipe out the heroes on the Day the Villains Won, but even as he rules his domain in the Wastelands, a greater destiny calls to him. When a mysterious power blocks his oversight of a particular region, what he discovers will have ripple effects across the WASTELANDERS stories!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 05, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620154900111

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Varants:

75960620154900121 – WASTELANDERS: DOOM 1 MCNIVEN CONNECTING BLACK AND WHITE PODCAST VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.