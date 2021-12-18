Wastelanders: Hawkeye #1 Preview: Young Man Old Man Hawkeye

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Old Man Hawkeye returns to the past of his Old Man Logan future in this preview of Wastelanders: Hawkeye #1, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

Wastelanders: Hawkeye #1
MARVEL COMICS
OCT210848
OCT210849 – WASTELANDERS HAWKEYE #1 CONNECTING COLOR PODCAST VAR – $3.99
OCT210850 – WASTELANDERS HAWKEYE #1 MOBILI VAR – $3.99
(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Ibraim Roberson (CA) Josemaria Casanovas
DEADLY ACCURACY!
Witness the never-before-told story of HAWKEYE'S training with STICK-the man formerly known as DAREDEVIL! Clint Barton's sight may be gone, but his will to avenge is stronger than ever, and with the training and expert guidance of MATT MURDOCK, arrows will fly again! But what is Murdock's actual target? And how will this change Hawkeye's path in the Wastelands? This is one issue YOU can't afford to miss!
PARENTAL ADVISORY
In Shops: 12/22/2021
SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.