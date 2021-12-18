Wastelanders: Hawkeye #1 Preview: Young Man Old Man Hawkeye
Old Man Hawkeye returns to the past of his Old Man Logan future in this preview of Wastelanders: Hawkeye #1, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.
Wastelanders: Hawkeye #1
MARVEL COMICS
(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Ibraim Roberson (CA) Josemaria Casanovas
DEADLY ACCURACY!
Witness the never-before-told story of HAWKEYE'S training with STICK-the man formerly known as DAREDEVIL! Clint Barton's sight may be gone, but his will to avenge is stronger than ever, and with the training and expert guidance of MATT MURDOCK, arrows will fly again! But what is Murdock's actual target? And how will this change Hawkeye's path in the Wastelands? This is one issue YOU can't afford to miss!
PARENTAL ADVISORY
In Shops: 12/22/2021
SRP: $3.99
