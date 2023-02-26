Watch The Zenescope Video Presentation to ComicsPRO Zenescope Entertainment is best known in comics for featuring what the Daily Mail, calls a "busty display" on the cover.

Zenescope Entertainment is an independent comic book publisher based in Pennsylvania since 2005. They are best known for comic books featuring what the Daily Mail, Daily Express and Daily Star newspapers call a "busty display" on the cover. But , as Bleeding Cool has pointed out before, usually it's female lead action advneturing with fantasy and fairytale underpinning that has gathered a surprisingly large female readership, most evident at comic book shows where they considerably outnumber the male attendees at the booth or panels. Especially, as with the presentation below, they dive into horror comics.

As to content, Zenescope are best known for their "sexy" take on fantasy literature, including Robyn Hood, Belle the Beast Hunter, Cinderella the Serial Killer Princess, and Liesel Van Helsing, in a shared universe that began with their Grimm Fairy Tales books, as well as spinoff trading cards, board games, action figures, and cartoons.

Zenescope also attended the ComicsPRO Summit this week in their local Pittsburgh, where they showed off their wares to retailers. Here's the video shown to retailers showcasing their products for 2023.

You can keep up with the ComicsPRO Retail Summit on Bleeding Cool right here. It started today in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel & Suites Pittsburgh Downtown and will run for two more days, held again in person for the first time in three years.

