We Only Find Bigger TPB Orders Than Something Is Killing The Children

As we mentioned earlier, Boom Studios' smash hit series Something Is Killing The Children by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edara returns in May, but that's not the only Must Read series returning from the publisher that month. Al Ewing and Simone Di Meo's We Only Find Them When They're Dead also returns to store shelves and it looks like, just like Something Is Killing the Children, the audience for the series is only growing.

Which prompts the question: is We Only Find Them When They're Dead the next Something Is Killing the Children?

Like the industry record-breaking sales of Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR with Matt Kindt and Ron Garney, We Only Find Them When They're Dead was Boom's highest launching title ever when the first issue hit shelves. The series has continued to build heat post-launch with all of the first five issues going to press (in some cases multiple times) to meet demand all the way up to a fifth print on the first issue. And now after a several-month hiatus, We Only Find Them When They're Dead returns to kick off its second arc. Will retailers be ready to onboard new fans jumping on to the series?

They should be, given that Boom has released a comic shop exclusive Discover Now edition of We Only Find Them When They're Dead Volume 1 which will be followed by the release of the regular edition in a couple of weeks. As we understand it, We Only Find Them When They're Dead Volume 1 has already sold over 12,000 copies ahead of the regular release. For comparison's sake, that's 140% more copies than the aforementioned Something Is Killing The Children Volume 1 at the same time in its sales cycle.

Something Is Killing The Children also saw big leaps in readership and orders in the comic series after the first collection was released as fans jumped into the ongoing after catching the trade. That looks to be happening again now, after the release of the second volume, with issue #16 being the highest ordered issue of the series to date well ahead of retailers placing their orders for Final Order Cutoff.

But unlike Something Is Killing The Children, which is jumping back in time to tell the "Origin of Erica Slaughter," We Only Find Them When They're Dead is leaping forward in time 50 years to see how the decisions of Captain Malik and the crew of the Vihaan II have impacted and changed the universe. My understanding is that the changes establish a new status quo for the series that will both act as a great jumping-on point for new readers, but also a major turn for ongoing readers. If the collection orders are any indication, expect We Only Find Them When They're Dead #6 to start an upward trend in single-issue sales just like Something Is Killing The Children.

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #6 FOCs this Monday, April 24th alongside the regular editions of Volume 1. Meanwhile, Something Is Killing The Children #16 FOCs in two weeks on Monday, May 3rd.