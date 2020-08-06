We Only Find Them When They're Dead, Boom's Biggest Launch – Again

For the last 18 months, Boom Studios has been rising up the sales charts and setting new records for their creator-owned launches – first with Once & Future, then with the mega-hit Something is Killing The Children which some tout as "the next Walking Dead", the recent surprise launch Wynd and finally with the recent Seven Secrets #1 topping 41,000 copies.

Now while rival Image Comics may point to the sales of Decorum that are higher than Seven Secrets #1, it's clear the sales gap between the two companies has closed quicker than most expected. Don't forget, just recently in 2017 it was a big deal for the soon-to-be-award-winning Grass Kings #1 to launch at 15,000 units. That means Boom's top launches have grown roughly 300% in just three years. And that Seven Secrets order number seemed like the new ceiling for the company.

But that was in the distant past of July 2020, as I'm now hearing that Al Ewing and Simone Di Meo's We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 is already approaching 42,000 copies before FOC – making it the new king of the creator-owned comics heat index.

At this rate, we can expect Keanu Reeves' comic book debut BRZRKR fro Boom Studios to launch somewhere in the 60K+ range and knocking on Image's current ceiling for mega-launches, which has to be irking Image co-founder Erik Larsen whose contempt for Boom Studios has been expressed publicly multiple times this year.

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 FOCs on Monday, August 10th and will be in comic shops on Wednesday, September 2nd, but have retailers ordered enough? Or are we about to see the Boom sell out cycle begin again, where no level of overprinting and rushing new printings can satisfy demand from readers AND speculators? Remember, Once & Future #1 needed eight printings and I wouldn't be surprised if interest in the series prompted a ninth printing.

Fans might also want to order a few We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 variant covers too – Boom variants have become some of the hottest books with speculators, even on later issues…