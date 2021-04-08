Something Is Allocating The Wynd

I am hearing that Big Tynion Energy will make its presence known in May thanks to robust orders. Perhaps even time to upgrade it to Massive Tynion Energy… or Wynd Energy?

As you recall, James Tynion IV built his creator-owned career at Boom Studios long before he had his star turn with the phenomenon that is Something Is Killing The Children. I've even heard through back channels that it was his explosive success on the Something Is Killing the Children with artist Werther Dell'Edera that got him his shot to do 13 issues of Batman before John Ridley was originally to take over. But as we now know, Tynion turned that guest-starring role into a takeover of the title, where he's delivered new character after new character including Punchline, Clownhunter, Ghost-Maker, and Miracle Molly. Then Tynion spread his wings to work with Image on Department of Truth with co-creator Martin Simmonds, DC's Black Label upcoming The Nice House On The Lake with artist Álvaro Martínez Bueno, and even self-publishing his Razorblades anthology through his Tiny Onion Studios umbrella.

This May will be a massive month for JT4 and home publisher Boom as he brings both of his creator-owned series back from a brief hiatus. First up on May 5th, Wynd returns with issue #6 and its second story arc. Wynd, which Tynion co-created with longtime The Woods partner Michael Dialynas, kicked off publisher Boom's record-setting Must Read 2020 after the Diamond shutdown. Wynd lead the way for other record-breaking launches including Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicuolo's Seven Secrets, Al Ewing and Simone Di Meo's We Only Find Them When They're Dead, and culminating in Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney's BRZRKR which broke every record for nearly the last 30 years. And that Big Tynion Energy has only grown in popularity and sales since this time last year.

Early signs are that heat for Wynd is building as a result with the comic shop exclusive, limited edition hardcover of Wynd Volume 1: Flight Of The Prince getting allocated ahead of release due to orders exceeding Boom's print run akin to their recent allocation of the BRZRKR #1 second print.

The wild card lingering out there is what Tynion has been teasing in his popular Newsletter – the possibility of "big hopes that [Wynd] can also find a second life in another medium" and "And I might be having a few conversations about what Wynd might look like in other media, too". With Boom's first-look relationship with Netflix, how long before we get option news on the series?

Add in that the softcover edition of Wynd Volume 1: Flight Of The Prince will release the same day as Wynd #6, which kicks off the second story arc "The Secret of the Wings", and we could see readership build in the same way it has for Something Is Killing The Children.

Speaking of which, Something Is Killing The Children returns at the end of May with issue #16. That issue kicks off the "Origins of Erica Slaughter" story arc, and I'm hearing as a result the initial orders alone are higher than the previous two best-selling issues of the series — the first issue and issue #11, which was the previous title holder… and that's before the 35 retailer-exclusive variant covers attached to the issue are factored in.

We'll be talking more about Something Is Killing The Children's return soon, but in the meantime, Wynd #6 and Wynd Volume 1: Flight Of The Prince softcover both FOC this coming Monday, April 12th.

WYND #6 (OF 5) CVR A DIALYNAS

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR210870

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Michael Dialynas

James Tynion IV (Batman, Something is Killing the Children) and Michael Dialynas' (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) hit series returns as Wynd, Oakley, Thorn, and Yorik take the next step in their dangerous quest. But what is the secret behind Wynd's terrifying visions? Meanwhile, back in Pipetown, the dying King Yossar does the unthinkable in his attempt to bring Yorik home – letting Vampyres into the city for the first time in generations.In Shops: May 05, 2021 SRP: $4.99