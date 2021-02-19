Everything You Knew About Buffy Was Wrong in Boom May 2021 Solicts

Boom Studios is launching a new comic book series Eve, in May – we featured this yesterday if you wanted to catch up. Wynd is returning with #6, and Buffy The Vampire Slayer does an anniversary #25 issue everything you knew was wrong. Here's Boom Studios' full May 2021 solicitations.

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #25 CVR A FRANY

MAR210862

(W) Jeremy Lambert, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Frany

* The BIGGEST Buffy story of the century STARTS HERE.

* The truth about Buffy, the Scooby Gang and their very existence is revealed in this jaw dropping anniversary issue.

* But what is their connection to <SPOILER> and how does it connect to <SPOILER>?

* Every answer only leads to more questions…and straight to the Big(gest) Bad you never saw coming.

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $4.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #25 CVR B QUINONES

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #25 CVR C FRANY FOIL VAR

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #25 CVR D BLANK SKETCH VAR

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #25 CVR D 10 COPY INCV FRANY

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #25 CVR D 25 COPY INCV FORBES

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #25 CVR D 50 COPY INCV FORBES

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER TP VOL 06

MAR210869

(W) Jodie Bellaire, Jeremy Lambert (A) Genolet, Andres, Ramon Bachs, Eleonora Carlini (CA) Kevin Wada

* Anya has a secret connection to the Watcher's Council and it leads to… the first full appearance of the Slayer who came before Buffy??? And the truth behind Anya's mysterious past connects Buffy(s) – yes, plural – in ways no one ever saw coming…

* Plus, discover the shocking truth behind the Slayer known as Faith!

* Collects Buffy the Vampire Slayer #21-22, Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Faith #1.

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $14.99

WYND #6 (OF 5) CVR A DIALYNAS

MAR210870

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Michael Dialynas

* James Tynion IV (Batman, Something is Killing the Children) and Michael Dialynas' (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) hit series returns as Wynd, Oakley, Thorn, and Yorik take the next step in their dangerous quest.

* But what is the secret behind Wynd's terrifying visions?

* Meanwhile, back in Pipetown, the dying King Yossar does the unthinkable in his attempt to bring Yorik home – letting Vampyres into the city for the first time in generations.

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $4.99

WYND #6 (OF 5) CVR B GONZALES

WYND #6 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV ANDOLFO

EVE #1 (OF 5) CVR A ANINDITO

MAR210873

(W) Victor Lavalle (A) Jo Migyeong (CA) Ario Anindito

* For fans of Undiscovered Country and Little Bird comes a new adventure series from award-winning author Victor LaValle (Victor LaValle's Destroyer) and rising-star artist Jo Mi-Gyeong (Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal) about a dangerous journey across a future dystopian America to save the world.

* When the ice caps melted, most of humanity was lost to the hidden disease that was released.

* Now, a mysterious girl named Eve has awoken in secret and must deal with a world that's nothing like the virtual reality she was raised in.

* In order to save her real father, Eve must embark on a deadly quest across the country, but she has no idea of the threats that await her – or the price she will pay to restore life to a dying planet…

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $3.99

EVE #1 (OF 5) CVR B ANDOLFO

EVE #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV ANDOLFO

EVE #1 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV SHIMIZU

EVE #1 (OF 5) CVR E 50 COPY INCV LEE

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #2 CVR A SCALERA

MAR210878

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Matteo Scalera

* A NEW ERA FOR MAGIC CONTINUES HERE!

* With their homes rocked by an attack – and Jace Beleren's life hanging in the balance – Planeswalkers Kaya, Ral and Vraska must discover who is behind it all.

* But as they begin to suspect one of Ravnica's biggest Guilds is behind the attack, it becomes clear their enemy may be plotting something even more destructive…

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $4.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #2 CVR B HIDDEN PLANESWALKER VAR

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #2 CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #2 CVR D 10 COPY INCV GUARA

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #2 CVR E 25 COPY INCV NGU

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #2 CVR F 50 COPY INCV NGU

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #2 CVR G 100 COPY INCV LEE

MIGHTY MORPHIN #7 CVR A LEE

MAR210885

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

* It's The New Mighty Morphin Team versus…The New Green Ranger!

* But whoever's left standing will have to deal with Lord Zedd's shocking machinations.

* And his even more surprising ally.

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN #7 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI

MIGHTY MORPHIN #7 CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR

MIGHTY MORPHIN #7 CVR D 10 COPY INCV LEE

MIGHTY MORPHIN #7 CVR E 15 COPY INCV CARLINI

MIGHTY MORPHIN #7 CVR F 25 COPY INCV MONTES

MIGHTY MORPHIN #7 CVR G 50 COPY INCV MONTES

POWER RANGERS #7 CVR A SCALERA

MAR210892

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Matteo Scalera

* The New Power Rangers and Drakkon are on the run in space, but they must find new allies if they want to defeat the Empyreals.

* But that means trusting someone they're not sure is friend or foe if they are to save the universe.

* And then…there's Drakkon.

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $3.99

POWER RANGERS #7 CVR B LEGACY VAR DI NICUOLO

POWER RANGERS #7 CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR

POWER RANGERS #7 CVR D 10 COPY INCV SCALERA

POWER RANGERS #7 CVR E 15 COPY INCV DI NICUOLO

POWER RANGERS #7 CVR F 25 COPY INCV MOMOKO

POWER RANGERS #7 CVR G 50 COPY INCV MOMOKO

FIREFLY #29 CVR A BENGAL

MAR210899

(W) Greg Pak (A) Guillermo Sanna (CA) Bengal

THE NEW ERA OF FIREFLY CONTINUES!

The crew of Serenity need to go where the Alliance can't reach them.

And that one place may be The-Earth-That-Was, a strange world filled with ancient artifacts, a new civilization and…maybe some semblance of hope.

Well, if Captain Kaylee and Captain Mal can somehow get along…

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

FIREFLY #29 CVR B WALTA

FIREFLY #29 CVR C 10 COPY INCV BENGAL

FIREFLY #29 CVR D 25 COPY INCV WALTA

FIREFLY BLUE SUN RISING LTD ED HC

MAR210903

(W) Greg Pak (A) Dan McDaid (CA) Christian Ward

* THE SHINY SPECIAL COLLECTOR'S EDITION.

* The first-ever Firefly event returns in a new edition collecting the opening and closing chapters.

* Sheriff Mal Reynolds has a new partner-a law enforcing robot from the Blue Sun corporation, but Mal isn't about to play by their rules.

* There is only one thing to do: reunite the crew of the Serenity for one last impossible job to save the 'Verse!

* Collects Firefly: Blue Sun Rising #0 and Firefly: Blue Sun Rising #1.

In Shops: Jul 07, 2021

SRP: $19.99

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #3 CVR A KHALIDAH

MAR210904

(W) Josh Lee Gordon (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Qistina Khalidah

* The Serenity soars once again, 20 years after the events of Firefly, and Zoe must complete the most important mission of her life: keeping her daughter Emma safe.

* But Emma doesn't see herself as needing protection and aims to misbehave in ways that are mighty familiar…

* Which wouldn't be such a problem if the Blue Sun Corporation hadn't caught up to Serenity.

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $4.99

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #3 CVR B FISH

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #3 CVR C 25 COPY INCV DANI

FIREFLY BRAND NEW VERSE #3 CVR D 50 COPY INCV DANI

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #7 (OF 12) CVR A CAGLE

MAR210908

(W) Brian Herbet, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Dev Pramanik (CA) Evan Cagle

* Leto has narrowly escaped death after an unexpected revolt on Ix and must now protect Rhombus and Kailea Vernius, children of the planet's rulers.

* While the Duke welcomes them with open arms, his wife Lady Helena is rebuffed and skeptical that housing them could bring more harm than good.

* Duncan Idaho is welcomed into Castle Atreides and discovers all may not be well…

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $4.99

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #7 (OF 12) CVR B SCHARF

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #7 (OF 12) CVR C 25 COPY INCV CAGLE

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #7 (OF 12) CVR D 50 COPY INCV SCHARF

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES LTD ED HC VOL 01

MAR210912

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Dev Pramanik (CA) J. G. Jones

* THE OFFICIAL PREQUEL TO THE GROUNDBREAKING DUNE.

* Welcome to the far future on the desert planet Arrakis where Pardot Kynes seeks its secrets.

* Meanwhile, a violent coup is planned by the son of Emperor Elrood; an eight-year-old slave Duncan Idaho seeks to escape his cruel masters; and a young man named Leto Atreides begins a fateful journey.

* This limited edition is limited to 500 copies and collects Dune: House Atreides #1-4.

In Shops: Jul 14, 2021

SRP: PI

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #6 CVR A DI MEO

MAR210913

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Simone Di Meo

Fifty years have passed since Captain Malik and the crew of the Vihaan II embarked on their fateful mission-and the universe has changed in ways no one ever expected.

Jason Hauer, one of the fated Vihaan II crew, is now 71 years old and living a life on the razor's edge betweenÂ Â the Harvesters and the Worshippers. But as these rivalreligious factions clash throughout the galaxy, Jason finds himself thrown into the center of the chaos and forced to confront his tortured past.

But the only people who can help Jason have their own secret agenda-one that may bring him face to face with Captain Malik in ways beyond comprehension…

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $3.99

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #6 CVR B INFANTE

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #6 CVR C 25 COPY INCV BEN

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #6 CVR D 50 COPY INCV DEL

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #16 CVR A DELL EDERA

MAR210917

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera

The story you demanded begins here: the origin of Erica Slaughter!

What shocking events brought Erica to the House of Slaughter?

…and what did she have to do to join the Order of St. George?

The secrets are revealed here for the first time in this perfect jumping-on point for new readers.

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #16 CVR B FRISON

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #16 CVR C 25 COPY INCV INF

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #16 CVR D 50 COPY INCV FRI

ONCE & FUTURE TP VOL 03

MAR210921

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Dan Mora

* As the tether between our world and the Otherworld grows dangerously thin, Bridgette and Duncan are determined to stay one step ahead of Arthur and Merlin's plans…though this time it may not be enough.

* To prevent more chaos, Bridgette, Duncan, and Rose must fight harder than ever to keep things secret, but it's a modern era and Merlin's secrets may not stay hidden very long…

* Collects Once & Future #13-18.

In Shops: Jul 21, 2021

SRP: $16.99

MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #2 (OF 5) CVR A ANDRADE

MAR210922

(W) V. Ram (A/CA) Filipe Andrade

* The avatar of Death now exists in the mortal world as twenty-something Laila Starr after humanity begins the path to discovering immortality.

* Years pass, and Laila unexpectedly meets the boy who will change everything at one of the formative moments in his life.

* Laila must decide what she truly wants from him – and how far these revelations will push her…

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #2 (OF 5) CVR B DEL MUNDO FOIL

MANY DEATHS OF LAILA STARR #2 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV DEKA

ABBOTT 1973 #5 (OF 5) CVR A TENFOLD

MAR210925

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Sami Kivela (CA) Taj Tenfold

This is it – Elena vs. The Umbra, with the future of Detroit on the line.

But even if Elena can save those closest to her, nothing will ever be the same…

Final Issue.

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ABBOTT 1973 #5 (OF 5) CVR B ALLEN

ABBOTT 1973 #5 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV LOTAY

SEVEN SECRETS #8 CVR A DI NICUOLO

MAR210928

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

The Order has managed to find their way through the land of Faerie, but danger awaits them on the other side.

After experiencing such loss, can Caspar continue to keep his vow as a Holder to protect the Secrets before all else?

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SEVEN SECRETS #8 CVR B RICCARDI

SEVEN SECRETS #8 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MERCADO

SEVEN SECRETS #8 CVR D 25 COPY INCV RICCARDI

MAR210931

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Daniele Di Nicuolo (CA) Vincenzo Riccardi

The Order has managed to find their way through the land of Faerie, but danger awaits them on the other side.

After experiencing such loss, can Caspar continue to keep his vow as a Holder to protect the Secrets before all else?

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $3.99

PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #3 (OF 5) CVR A FRANQUIZ (MR)

MAR210932

(W) Alex Child, Grant Morrison (A/CA) Naomi Franquiz

The girls are supposed to stay out of trouble…and away from the haunted stretch of Proctor Valley Road.

But a stolen police car leads to the return of the Proctor Valley Bull and more danger than anyone could imagine…

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $3.99

PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #3 (OF 5) CVR B WILDGOOSE (MR)

PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WARD (MR)

PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #3 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV HARREN (MR)

LUNA #4 (OF 5) CVR A LLOVET (MR)

MAR210936

(W) Maria Llovet (A/CA) Maria Llovet

Lux reveals the truth to Teresa.

Teresa is poisoned.

And then things get really bad.

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $3.99

LUNA #4 (OF 5) CVR B KRISTANTINA (MR)

LUNA #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV KRISTANTINA (MR)

JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER TRICKSTERS #3 (OF 4) CVR A MOMOKO

MAR210939

(W) Amal El-Motar (A) Isa Hanssen (CA) Peach Momoko

Meet Reynard, a wily but penniless fox who boasts to his learned friend Stork that he will make himself a fortune at the market, despite having nothing to sell but an empty pouch.

But Reynard's scheme may come with terrible consequences, both for the customers he cons and for the con-man himself…

Award-winning author Amal El-Mohtar (This is How You Lose The Time War) and Isa Hanssen present the next standalone chapter of this Jim Henson-inspired epic limited series here, with a different acclaimed creative team on each issue!

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $4.99

JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER TRICKSTERS #3 (OF 4) CVR B PENDERGAS

JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER TRICKSTERS #3 (OF 4) CVR C 25 COPY I

LAST WITCH #5 (OF 5) CVR A GLASS

MAR210942

(W) Conor McCreery (A/CA) Vv Glass

The final battle has arrived-Saoirse vs Badb!

With the full power of the Cailleach against her, can Saoirse avenge her hometown and protect her family from further tragedy?

Final issue.

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $4.99

LAST WITCH #5 (OF 5) CVR B CORONA

LAST WITCH #5 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV CORONA

SPECTER INSPECTORS #4 (OF 5) CVR A MCCURDY

MAR210945

(W) Bowen McCurdy, Kaitlyn Musto (A/CA) Bowen McCurdy

The Spector Inspectors are on the trail of a demon and just met a ghost.

The problem is, that's the good news.

Turns out Cape Grace has a whole lot of secrets and none of those are good.

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $4.99

SPECTER INSPECTORS #4 (OF 5) CVR B HENDERSON

SPECTER INSPECTORS #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV MCCURDY

ORCS #4 (OF 6) CVR A LARSEN

MAR210948

(W) Christine Larsen (A/CA) Christine Larsen

The Orcs have made it to safety! Yes!

Wait.

Looks like Bog, Zep, Pez, Utzu, and Gurh have a new battle ahead of them against an ancient evil from the Astral Plane.

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $4.99

ORCS #4 (OF 6) CVR B BOO

ORCS #4 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CORONA

