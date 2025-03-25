Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: x-men

Weapon X-Men #2 Preview: Strucker's Flashback Attack

Baron Strucker has Wolverine in his crosshairs in this preview of Weapon X-Men #2, and his plans may spell doom for the whole team. Check out the preview here!

Article Summary Weapon X-Men #2 debuts March 26, 2025; witness Wolverine facing relentless adversaries and perilous twists.

Baron Strucker launches a brutal attack that drags Wolverine into imminent, high-stakes danger.

Collectible variants and dynamic art energize the brutal narrative, elevating this must-read comic.

BARON STRUCKER STRIKES! An enemy from Wolverine's distant past has claimed his first victims – and one of them is Wolverine himself! And the rest of Weapon X-Men may not make it in time to save them from Strucker's insidious plans of world conquest! Introducing, for the first time anywhere – Wolverines of Mass Destruction!

Weapon X-Men #2

by Joe Casey & Chris Cross, cover by Chris Cross

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 26, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621021300211

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621021300216 – WEAPON X-MEN #2 GERARDO SANDOVAL VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621021300221 – WEAPON X-MEN #2 DECLAN SHALVEY VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

