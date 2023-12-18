Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Weapon X-Men, wolverine

Weapon X-Men From Marvel Comics – Bringing The Receipts?

On Saturday, Bleeding Cool ran the gossip that Marvel Comics was to launch a new series, Weapon X-Men, in March 2024.

On Saturday, Bleeding Cool ran the gossip that Marvel Comics was to launch a new series, Weapon X-Men, in March 2024. A new take on the old Exiles series, that would see the Wolverine from the Age Of Apocalypse event, the one with the adamantium stump known as Weapon X, leading a team of other Wolverines from different realities, tracking down Onslaught across the Multiverse. And written by Christos Gage and drawn by Yildiray Cinar. It has dominated Bleeding Cool traffic since.

Some folks were rather dismissive of such observations. Over at CBR, the discussion was led with the phrase, "If this is true…it is BC after all.." So clearly, I have some work to do in order to convince such folk. Reddit wasn't too happy either. Well… will this do?

"The story continues! Christos Gage returns, joined by superstar artist Yildiray Cinar, spinning an action-packed multiversal adventure you won't want to miss. Ready your claws for…

Weapon X-Men #1 on sale March 6th."

Feel free to pick out all the different versions of Wolverine you see there – Age Of Apocalypse Weapon X, Old Man Logan, Marvel Zombie Wolverine and a female version of Wolverine – with three claws, so not Laura Kinney…? More to be revealed by Marvel Comics later this week after Original X-Men hits on Wednesday.

ORIGINAL X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230685

(W) Christos Gage (A) Greg Land (CA) Ryan Stegman

THE OG 5 ON AN ALL-NEW ADVENTURE! Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Beast, Iceman and Angel – the first and greatest heroes to bear the X-Men name – once traveled into their own futures and reset the course of history. Now another multiversal mystery calls them forth. When the dust settles, one hero will remain, trapped in the world as we know it. With shocking surprise guests and heart-pounding twists and turns, Christos Gage and Greg Land kick off a story that will shake the whole MU! Rated T+In Shops: Dec 20, 2023 SRP: $5.99

