Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Weapon X-Men

Claws Up For Weapon X-Men in The Daily LITG, 18th December 2023

Weapon X from Age Of Apocalypse returning for a new multiverse series from Marvel starring all the Wolverines obsesses Bleeding Cool.

Article Summary Weapon X returns in a Marvel multiverse series set for March 2024.

All versions of Wolverine unite in the anticipated comic event.

Bleeding Cool's Daily LITG discusses top comic industry news.

Get the latest updates on comics, TV, movies, and more from Bleeding Cool.

Weapon X from Age Of Apocalypse returning for a new multiverse series from Marvel starring all the Wolverines may not have been on anyone's bingo card for March 2024, but Bleeding Cool reckons it's coming anyway. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday, Weapon X-Men

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Warrior Nun Fighting For Her Life

LITG two years ago, Yellowjackets Season 2

LITG three years ago, Leaving Pokemon Go

LITG four years ago… we revealed Mark Millar's Christmas sequel

And saw DC destroying Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman TV series – how ironic.

LITG five years ago… that was an obviously false story.

But we were bang on regarding DC…

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Bill Neville , creator of The Explorers, artist on Loony Tunes, Tiny Toons, Elfquest, Little Archie, Pocahontas, Beauty & The Beast, Green Lantern, Gauntlet, Thunder Girl and Super Scientist.

, creator of The Explorers, artist on Loony Tunes, Tiny Toons, Elfquest, Little Archie, Pocahontas, Beauty & The Beast, Green Lantern, Gauntlet, Thunder Girl and Super Scientist. Ted Boonthanakit , artist on Mars Attacks, MICRA: Mind-Controlled Remote Automaton

, artist on Mars Attacks, MICRA: Mind-Controlled Remote Automaton Gary Fields , comic book letterer and cartoonist.

, comic book letterer and cartoonist. David Hillman, artist on Lady Justice, Elfquest, Hardware and Icon.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Weapon X-Men Weapon X-Men Weapon X-Men Weapon X-Men Weapon X-Men

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!