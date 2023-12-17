Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Weapon X-Men

Weapon X-Men in The Daily LITG, 17th December 2023

Weapon X from Age Of Apocalypse returning for a new multiverse series from Marvel starring all the Wolverines in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

Article Summary Marvel's Age of Apocalypse Weapon X returning in a 2024 multiverse series.

All Wolverines unite in the epic comeback scooped by Bleeding Cool.

Daily LITG reports on comics, TV, games and more, with a subscription link.

Top stories include Marvel launches, SNL specials, and Neil Gaiman updates.

Weapon X from Age Of Apocalypse returning for a new multiverse series from Marvel starring all the Wolverines may not have been on anyone's bingo card for March 2024, but Bleeding Cool reckons it's coming anyway. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG one year ago, Dungeons & Dragons & Saturday Mornings

LITG two years ago, Vincent D'Onofrio and Hawkeye

LITG three years ago,Wonder Woman 1984 Credit Scenes

LITG four years ago… DC was bringing Doomsday Clock to an end

And destroying Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman TV series – how ironic.

LITG five years ago… it was Susan and Supernatural

And Marvel was getting calls, unheeded.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mark Texeira, comics artist of Ghost Rider, Black Panther

comics artist of Ghost Rider, Black Panther Bart Sears , comics artist, publisher and teacher, Justice League Europe, Violator, Spider-Woman, The First

, comics artist, publisher and teacher, Justice League Europe, Violator, Spider-Woman, The First Matt Hollingsworth , colourist on Preacher, Daredevil, Alias, Judge Dredd

, colourist on Preacher, Daredevil, Alias, Judge Dredd Beau Smith , writer on Guy Garder, Undertaker, The Tenth, Wynonna Earp.

, writer on Guy Garder, Undertaker, The Tenth, Wynonna Earp. Andy Mushynsky , inker on GI Joe and Transformers

, inker on GI Joe and Transformers Ronn Sutton , artist on Elvira, Honey West, Black Zeppelin

, artist on Elvira, Honey West, Black Zeppelin Michael Cherkas artist on The Silent Invasion.

