Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: dc comics, spirit world, xanthe

Weaponising Family Deadnaming In Spirit World #2 (Spoilers)

Tomorrow sees DC publish Spirit World #2, reviving the old DC trademark, and continuing to introduce Xanthe Zhou, a new non-binary character.

Tomorrow sees the publication of Spirit World #2, reviving the old DC trademark, as well as giving new stories for Cassandra Cain and Constantine, as well as introducing Xanthe Zhou, The Envoy, a new non-binary character in the DC Comics Universe, with the power to travel between the land of the living and the dead. And while their nature in that regard doesn't affect the plot much, in issue two, there's a moment when it does.

But first, we get a meta-moment as Cassandra Cain faces the fact that, for some time at DC Comics under the New 52, Cassandra Cain wasn't a recognised character any more. Dubbed by editorial to be "tainted" along with Stephanie Brown, they were both removed from continuity, even as various creators struggled to return them. Batman And Robin Eternal brought her back as the character Orphan, but it would be the Joker War and Infinite Frontier which would put them centre stage again and restore their histories.

And we have Xanthe Zhou, The Envoy, working with John Constantine, trying to find Cassandra Cain, but stymied by their own family, with their mother binding them both, and preventing both Xanthe and Constantine from acting further. But Xanthe's mother forgot one thing… as parents are wont to do.

She deadnamed Xanthe in her spell, and we all know how important using the correct name is in magic. Finding the right one, or using the wrong one by mistake, is a classic trope. In this case, it is given a trans twist and is even literally scribbled out on the page, so the reader doesn't need to see it either. Turning a deadname into a weapon. Once, in Sandman, it went the other way. In Spirit World #2 out tomorrow, it switches back in a subtle but clever fashion.

SPIRIT WORLD #2 (OF 6) CVR A HAINING

(W) Alyssa Wong (A/CA) Haining

With Cassandra Cain still stuck in the Spirit World, Xanthe and Constantine are hoping the one portal they've found (which is quickly closing) is their one-way ticket to the land of the dead to help rescue Batgirl! Cass has made two spirit friends along the way who have given her a special cloak that helps mask her living-flesh stench to keep the other spirits from eating her…but can they be trusted? And hey, what's in this tea that they just gave her…?!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 06/13/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!