Webtoon Appoints Shane Mang To Push Webcomic Spinoff Merchandise

Shane Mang has joined Webtoon as Head of Licensing & Merchandise, reporting to Wattpad Webtoon Studios President Aron Levitz. Webtoon states that Mang will "spearhead the new division as the company makes a major push into consumer products, overseeing a diverse portfolio of licensing initiatives that continue the studio's movement into physical merchandise based on IP from WEBTOON" including "into unique collections, collaborations, and series-based drops for collectors and dedicated readers to enjoy." And comes after the launch of the Webtoon Shop, the official online retail destination for merchandise from Webtoon and Wattpad, home to hundreds of items from Webtoon series, with exclusive edition collections like the Heroes and Villains collection based on the webcomic Lore Olympus.

Previously, Mang has launched global licensing and merchandise programs for entertainment brands at Spin Master Ltd., The Jim Henson Company, and Wildbrain, and developed licensing programs for franchises including Rubik's Cube, Teletubbies, Jim Henson's Labyrinth, Dark Crystal, Fraggle Rock, and more.

Mang was recognized as a Top 40 under 40 Licensing Professional by License Global Magazine in 2018, and has been a West Coast Ambassador for Licensing International since 2019.

"Our platforms are home to some of Gen Z's most passionate fandoms, and we've already seen fans follow their favorite stories to adaptations as series, films, and books," said Aron Levitz. "Merchandise is another way for fans to celebrate their favorite franchises and Creators. With Shane's proven track record managing licensing for world-class entertainment and CPG brands, I'm excited for him to develop amazing merchandise fans can't wait to get their hands on."

Webtoon is the world's biggest publisher of comic books. It was founded in 2005 by its CEO, Junkoo Kim, while working for South Korean technology giant Naver Corporation, who still owns over 60% of the company. Webtoon Entertainment allows comic book creators to publish their work in a vertical scrolling reading platform. A number of titles have seen adaptations for the screen courtesy of Netflix, Prime Video, and Crunchyroll.

