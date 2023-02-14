DC Comics Reveals Ages Of Characters On Their Dating Profiles How old are Stephanie Brown, Jason Todd, John Constantine and Zatanna? DC Comics Twitter feed for Valentine's Day reveals all.

Did you think DC's Jason Todd was a year older than Stephanie Brown? Because she is a year older than Tim Drake and Jason is 2-3 years older than Tim? Seems not, Stephanie is 18 and Jason is 23. Did you think John Constantine was 70 this year, his birthday being on the 10th of May, 1953? Seems not, he's only 40. Jimmy Olsen is just 22 – which means he would have hardly been born before 9/11. And is younger than Jason Todd. While Zatanna rocks those fishneets at 33, John Stewart is younger at 29, and new transmasculine superhero Jules Jourdain, Circuit Breaker is the same age as Jason Todd…. Welcome to the DC Comics twitter feed on Valentine's Day. And if any of these ages mess with either your personal headcanon or established continuity, don't worry, it's fine. They were just lying on their dating profiles… As DC Comics twitter feed asked, "Who are you swiping right on?"

Also, Jules Jourdain makes his first appearance in Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate #1 published by DC Comics today.

