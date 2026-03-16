Posted in: Archie, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Marvel Comics, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: andrew pepoy, fables, Margeaux Pepoy, Street sharks, tmnt

Welcome, Margeaux Pepoy, of Fables, Robin, Archie, Simpsons and X-Men

Welcome, Margeaux Pepoy, of Fables, Robin, Archie, Simpsons, Turtles, New Warriors, Superman, Street Sharks and X-Men

Article Summary Margeaux Pepoy, acclaimed comics creator, comes out as transgender and embraces her true self publicly

She is known for work on Fables, Robin, Archie, Simpsons, X-Men, and many iconic comic book series

Her first credit as Margeaux Pepoy will appear in the 2026 Street Sharks Annual from IDW

She will appear at C2E2 Artist Alley at the end of the month with art, prints, comics, and a new banner

This is the very last time I will mention Andrew Pepoy. Some people may know that name well, a best-selling comic book artist, writer and inker, who began working in the mainstream comic book industry in the nineties as a professional artist while still in college at Loyola University Chicago. Then working on a large variety of comics, for Marvel, DC, IDW, Dynamite and more, including Fables, Robin, New Warriors, Maverick, Red Sonja, Turtles, Superman, Spider-Man, Batman, X-Men, Cable, Scooby-Doo, Sonic the Hedgehog, The Simpsons, Betty & Veronica, Birds of Prey, Godzilla, Ghost Rider, Star Wars, G.I. Joe, Katy Keene, and Dick Tracy, as well as redesigning the Little Orphan Annie newspaper strip, and drawing it for a year. A lot of credits, but they will now be seen under a different name.

Because we now have a new name for her, Margeaux Pepoy. She writes to Facebook, "Hi! You've known me as Andrew for many years, but today I'm finally letting you all know that I'm Margeaux. Pronounced Mar-go. I've known I was different since I was a kid, but it's only in recent times that I stopped being scared and embraced what that was. I'm excited and nervous about going public, but it's time I live as my true self. I understand this will take some getting used to, but I'm still the person you always knew: I still love comics, music, and all the same things, and I'm still going to draw fun comics and tell dumb jokes. I'm very fortunate to have the support of my partners, many friends, and some family. Kind questions are welcome. I'm happy and hope you all can be happy for me."

And she has allowed Bleeding Cool to "announce" the news more widely – consider this the equivalent of an announcement in the London Times newspaper for the world we live in today. And you can see her new work, under her new name, with the 2026 Street Sharks Annual published by IDW, Sex, Spies & Rock 'n Roll from Jeff Messer and SHIFT, and her own The Adventures of Simone & Ajax from Spicy Tomato Studios. She tells Bleeding Cool, "I'm excited to be making comics now as Margeaux, and I have several exciting projects in the works I'll be revealing in the coming months."

We look forward to all of this… and whatever else she does next. Margeaux Pepoy will also be appearing at the end of the month in Chicago for C2E2, at Artist Alley table Y-2, with art, prints, comics, and a brand-new Artist Alley banner!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!