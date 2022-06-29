Welcome Sgt Szardos, Soldier Supreme & The Secret Invaders (Spoilers)

Today's Avengers see them travelling through time to stop Mephisto from altering it (again). Which also lets us meet other Avengery-type fellows from history, including other iterations of familiar Avengers heroes on a repeat cycle. Today that means Sgt Szardos, Soldier Supreme and his Secret Invaders, as previously teased in Avengers #50.

Presumably related to Margali Szardos, mother of Stephan and Jimaine, later known as Amanda Sefton, she has been a Sorceress Supreme in her own right. And Sgt Szardos fits alongside that.

With a living breathing weapon for dealing with the denizens of hell, who have made it to this world as part of Wolrd War II/

And it seems there is a lot of that about in 1943.

And you never know when he is going to have to drop a magical epithet or two.

So why haven't we heard of him by now? Well, that may have been Mephistos doing as well.

As he rewrites time to remove its more inconvenient elements. While the present day Avengers are doing theirbest to rewrite it back again. Consider this The X Lives Of Sgt Szardos.





And as for the rest if his Secret Invaders? Well, he has a Ghost Rider…

…as well as Man-Thing, known as War-Thing, and Blade as well.

Blade was meant to have been born in 1922, and has just aged well over the years. At twenty-one years old, he is at least old enough to sign up! More past Avengers to come in the next two issues, here's a reminder…

AVENGERS #57

MARVEL COMICS

APR220960

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Garron, Javier

MEET HISTORY'S MIGHTIEST HEROES!

The Avengers are lost in time, and if they're going to stop Mephisto's grand plan, they'll need help from some of history's greatest heroes, whose stories have never been told. Like the mystical man of war, Sgt. Szardos, Soldier Supreme of World War II, and his squadron of supernatural grunts, the Secret Invaders.

RATED T+In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: $3.99

AVENGERS #58

MARVEL COMICS

MAY220925

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Garron, Javier

THE AVENGERS' QUEST THROUGH TIME CONTINUES!

Japan, the Edo Period. They say he walks by night, wielding a blade forged by hellfire. And where he wanders, the penance flows, like fountains of blood. He is the fabled Ghost Ronin, the Samurai of Vengeance. And alongside the Avengers, he will make his final stand against the lightning swords of the devil himself.

RATED T+In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: $3.99

AVENGERS #59

MARVEL COMICS

JUN220998

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Garron, Javier

THE LEGEND OF RENO PHOENIX AND THE STARBRAND KID!

The Avengers' journey through time brings them to the Old West, where they cross paths with a couple of History's Mightiest Heroes, whose six-guns are loaded with the greatest powers of the heavens. But is that enough to force a showdown with the forces of Mephisto? Or will the Avengers be lost in time forever?

RATED T+In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: $3.99