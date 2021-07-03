Welcome to New Jersey in America Chavez Made in the USA #4 [Preview]

America Chavez has always been a hero, but sometimes heroes do go bad, and that could be what we witness in this preview of America Chavez Made in the USA #4, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Sure, America is battling a villain who is endangering the lives of countless girls, but that doesn't mean she has to take the low road. But that's exactly what she does, inflicting unnecessarily harsh and brutal punishment on Catalina by sending her to the worst hell imaginable: New Jersey. Check out the preview below.
AMERICA CHAVEZ MADE IN THE USA #4 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210650
MAY210651 – AMERICA CHAVEZ MADE IN THE USA #4 (OF 5) ASPINALL VAR – $3.99
(W) Kalinda Vazquez (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Sara Pichelli
AMERICA CHAVEZ knows the face of her enemy. She knows what's at stake if she fails. But she doesn't know the truth of her past…yet. She's about to find out.
Rated T+
In Shops: 7/7/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for MAY210650 AMERICA CHAVEZ MADE IN THE USA #4 (OF 5)
Cover image for MAY210651 AMERICA CHAVEZ MADE IN THE USA #4 (OF 5) ASPINALL VAR
Interior preview page from MAY210650 AMERICA CHAVEZ MADE IN THE USA #4 (OF 5)
Interior preview page from MAY210650 AMERICA CHAVEZ MADE IN THE USA #4 (OF 5)
Interior preview page from MAY210650 AMERICA CHAVEZ MADE IN THE USA #4 (OF 5)
Interior preview page from MAY210650 AMERICA CHAVEZ MADE IN THE USA #4 (OF 5)
