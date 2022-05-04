What Are The Sins Of The Shi'Ar Empire In Marauders #2? (Spoilers)

In the first issue of Marauders #1 we got a new history of Marvel mutants revealed. That before Krakoa, before Arakko, before Apocalypse, there was a first race of mutants on Earth. And they have been held prisoner by the Shi'ar all this time. It might also give new light to the X-Men's historic involvement with the Shi'ar, the Imperial Guard and the Majestrixes, including alliances and marriages. Even if the information came via Cassandra Nova, twin of Charles Xavier and also former Empress of the Shi'Ar.

With the Marauders heading out to confront the Shi'Ar and may, just maybe, rescue their brethren. From the seas of Earth to the spatial highways of the universe.

And with Marauders #2, it is a secret that the Empress of the Dh'Ar and daughter of Professor Charles Xavier also seems to commit to keeping.

Even as the Marauders battle over the information being hidden from them.

And it's all about the truth. Apparently the current day Earth mutants can't handle the truth.

Whatever it was, it seems pretty, pretty bad. Could the entire might of the Shi'Ar Empire have been based on using Earth mutants as slaves? As genetic experiments? As fuel? To be fair, if they have "Empire" in their name, odds are it will be pretty bad.

Man, that will be some fun family reunion between Xandra and her aunt Cassandra, won't it?

