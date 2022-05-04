What Are The Sins Of The Shi'Ar Empire In Marauders #2? (Spoilers)
With the Marauders heading out to confront the Shi'Ar and may, just maybe, rescue their brethren. From the seas of Earth to the spatial highways of the universe.
And with Marauders #2, it is a secret that the Empress of the Dh'Ar and daughter of Professor Charles Xavier also seems to commit to keeping.
Even as the Marauders battle over the information being hidden from them.
And it's all about the truth. Apparently the current day Earth mutants can't handle the truth.
Whatever it was, it seems pretty, pretty bad. Could the entire might of the Shi'Ar Empire have been based on using Earth mutants as slaves? As genetic experiments? As fuel? To be fair, if they have "Empire" in their name, odds are it will be pretty bad.
Man, that will be some fun family reunion between Xandra and her aunt Cassandra, won't it?
