What Do You Need Six Teleporters For Anyway? SWORD #1 Spoilers

Sword #1 asks a question that has often come up with superhero teams, especially X-Men teams, as powers start to drift and spread.  Do you really need Jean Grey and Psylocke and Emma Frost and Professor Xavier on the same team? Colossus and The Beast? There's power duplication, double up, and a sense of waste.

So when we see that the new SWORD series contains amongst its number Manifold, Gateway, Blink, Vanisher, Lila Cheney and Amelia Voght, all teleporters, it does seem like overkill.

But, SWORD is a Krakoan Reign Of X book which means you get a chart to explain it all.

There is lots still to fill in of course. And there's the rest of the crew too. SWORD needs two-to-three hundred staff, so this is just the tip of the blade of the space station. So we get a run around characters picked and chosen from the Official Guide To The Marvel Universe: X-Men edition.

Wiz-Kid from the eighties X-Terminators, with his talking-to-computers powers given a posher name and expanded to include a lot more.

Fabian Cortez from the deeply forgotten early nineties, still with his ponytail.

Frenzy from the mid-eighties, where this violent villain has a far more elevated position, in both society and miles-above-sea-level.

And then… Peeper? Blimey, okay  he first popped up in Captain America, was a member of Magneto's Brotherhood, then Mutant Force, then The Resistants and was later one of the 198, and most recently was a janitor at the Ravencroft Instiutute. This, then, is quite a promotion.What Do You Need Six Teleporters For Anyway? SWORD #1 Spoilers

And it wouldn't be a Hickman-Style-Text-Dump without some redacted black bars!

SWORD #1
MARVEL COMICS
OCT200553
ONE GIANT LEAP FOR MUTANTKIND!
The Mutant nation of Krakoa has quickly become a major force on the world stage… but why stop there? Krakoa has relaunched the Sentient World Observation & Response Directorate – a fully independent organization dealing with all things extra-terrestrial on behalf of all of Earth. Al Ewing and Valerio Schitti, the team behind EMPYRE, bring us the tale of Mutantkind looking to do for the galaxy what Krakoa did for the planet. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 09, 2020 SRP: $4.99

