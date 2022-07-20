What Does The Ghost Ronin Ride? Avengers #58 Spoilers

The Ghist Ronin character first got a brief airing in the recent Avengers #50/#650, Musashi Miyamoto, the Samurai Of Vengeance, a lost character in time. A Ghost Rider with nothing to ride. But in today's Avengers #68, it is all about the Ghost Ronin as the Avengers are flung through time, trying to keep up with Mephisytop but constantly distracted.

Today's Avengers #58 sees him classed in the long line of the human manifestations of the Spirit Of Vengeance, known as Ghost Riders. They have ridden motorbikes, cars, sace ships, wooly mammoths, giant spiders and Celestials.

But this Ghost Ronin seems to have nothing to ride.

No chains of guns, this Ghost Rider sports swords.

Instead "riding" is redefined in this time, in this place, for this spirit of vengeance.

He rides the night? So he is… Night Rider? Maybe let's not go there. But that suggests a kinship with Nighthawk, a character who was once forgotten until revived for the Avwengers with the rest of the Squadron Supreme.

A promise not to be forgotten? I do get the feeling that an addition to a toyline inspired by the current multiversal Avengers and Avengers Forever must be on the cards at some point., especially with these other Avengers to follow… with Reio Phoenix And The Starbrand Kid to add to the canon.

AVENGERS #58

MARVEL COMICS

MAY220925

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Garron, Javier

THE AVENGERS' QUEST THROUGH TIME CONTINUES!

Japan, the Edo Period. They say he walks by night, wielding a blade forged by hellfire. And where he wanders, the penance flows, like fountains of blood. He is the fabled Ghost Ronin, the Samurai of Vengeance. And alongside the Avengers, he will make his final stand against the lightning swords of the devil himself.

RATED T+In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: $3.99

AVENGERS #59

MARVEL COMICS

JUN220998

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Garron, Javier

THE LEGEND OF RENO PHOENIX AND THE STARBRAND KID!

The Avengers' journey through time brings them to the Old West, where they cross paths with a couple of History's Mightiest Heroes, whose six-guns are loaded with the greatest powers of the heavens. But is that enough to force a showdown with the forces of Mephisto? Or will the Avengers be lost in time forever?

RATED T+In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: $3.99