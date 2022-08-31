What Happened To Fortnite's Ice King And Prisoner, Revealed By Marvel

Last year on Reddit's Fortnite Battle Royale forum, user Jazzlike-Picture8001 asked "What ever happened with the ice king and prisoner lore? it seems like after season 8 they just kinda disappeared?" The characters arrived in the game's Season 7, as if part of a large storyline, but then disappeared as soon as they had arrived.

Well, today's Marvel X Fortnite: Zero War lets Fortnite players know, as well as introduced Marvel readers to the characters. Turns out the Imagined Order were as curious as those posting on Reddit.

Lou Chicken replied on Reddit, saying "They contributed then were no longer needed. They brought about the monster and that's why they were in the story." But maybe not.

Now we get a full telling of that battle, the sacrifices that were made, the decisions taken – and the consequences that resulted.

As the Season 8 storyline plays out from the ICe King's perspective, rather different than those of the players or Loopers, or the Imagined Order themselves. Chuck__g_ posted "One thing led to the next. There isn't really anything that says what happened, so let's just say they died. Ice king's castle collapsed and the volcano was turned into a power plant and then a robot. So ice king is dead and prisoner is dead or still on the chapter 1 map somehow. I'll assume both are dead". Maybe not.

The Prisoner is frozen and the Ice King? On his own moon, hanging out, keeping everyone out. Until now, that is… Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #4 is published by Marvel Comics and is in comic book stores today. And this is the spray you'll be able to download if you do.

