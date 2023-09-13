Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Dark Droids, darth vader, Scourge, star wars

What Happens When The Dark Droids' Scourge Tries To Take Darth Vader?

Previously on Star Wars: Dark Droids, the merged Scourge/Spark Of All Things has decided to make a move on Darth Vader.

Previously on Star Wars: Dark Droids, the merged Scourge/Spark Of All Things electronic sentient force that has been turning droids into its own zombie slaves, has been trying to move to organic minds. And is looking for cyborgs to help make the transition. And finally, in Darth Vader #38 published by Marvel Comics today, it has made its way to the biggest, baddest cyborg of them all.

And it would have had Darth Vader all to itself, if not for that pesky droid. Shame, would have been fun to have seen what happened… as the Empire is finding all manner of issues when it can't trust its own men and their droids.

Are we really going to have Ajax Sigma, the sentient droids and the Rebel Alliance having to save The Empire from itself, rather than be drowned in The Scourge? Is this another case of better the devil you know? While Darth Vader returns to the Eye Of The Webbish Bog, from where all this emerged back in Star Wars: Revelation last year for some more answers…

After all, control is what The Scourge is all about. And what may finally, more than anything, threaten Vader. Star Wars: Darth Vader #38 by Greg Pak and Raffaele Ienco is published by Marvel Comics today.

