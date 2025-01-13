Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: galactus, moon knight, what if

What If Galactus Transformed Moon Knight #1 Preview: Cosmic Crisis

Moon Knight becomes Galactus's newest herald in What If Galactus Transformed Moon Knight #1! Can he control his new cosmic powers, or will Earth face extinction?

Article Summary Explore "What If Galactus Transformed Moon Knight #1," releasing January 15th, 2025.

Moon Knight becomes Galactus's latest herald, navigating new cosmic power and mental struggles.

See if Moon Knight can harness the Power Cosmic to prevent Earth's extinction amidst former herald battles.

When Khonshu, the Moon God, and Galactus, the World-Devourer, clash, Moon Knight is caught in the middle! To keep the peace, Moon Knight becomes the newest herald of Galactus – but his alters cause the Power Cosmic to manifest in startling new ways! Unless Moon Knight can conquer his new powers – and a few former heralds – the Earth itself faces extinction!

What If Galactus Transformed Moon Knight #1

by Alex Segura & Scot Eaton & Chris Campana, cover by Ron Lim

When Khonshu, the Moon God, and Galactus, the World-Devourer, clash, Moon Knight is caught in the middle! To keep the peace, Moon Knight becomes the newest herald of Galactus – but his alters cause the Power Cosmic to manifest in startling new ways! Unless Moon Knight can conquer his new powers – and a few former heralds – the Earth itself faces extinction!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 15, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621162300111

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621162300116 – WHAT IF…? GALACTUS: GALACTUS TRANSFORMED MOON KNIGHT? #1 RON LIM DESIGN VARIAN T – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621162300121 – WHAT IF…? GALACTUS: GALACTUS TRANSFORMED MOON KNIGHT? #1 PHILIP TAN SCI-FI HOM AGE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621162300131 – WHAT IF…? GALACTUS: GALACTUS TRANSFORMED MOON KNIGHT? #1 IBAN COELLO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

